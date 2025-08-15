Nyamari Ongegu, better known as Nyashinski, has risen from his early days in a school rap group to become one of Kenya’s most influential music figures.

His career spans early chart-topping success, years spent abroad, and a powerful solo comeback that has propelled him onto the international stage.

Early life, Kleptomaniax

Born on April 8, 1984 in Kisii County, Nyashinski first drew national attention while a student at Nairobi School as a member of Kleptomaniax, a trio he was part of alongside Roba (Robert Manyasa) and Collo (Collins Majale).

Nyashinski

The trio broke into the mainstream in the early 2000s with a string of singles that helped popularise urban rap in Kenya and secured radio play and visibility for younger hip hop artists.

Following Kleptomaniax’s initial run, Nyashinski relocated with his family to the United States in 2006.

During that time, he stepped away from the Kenyan music industry, and took on a range of non-musical roles while abroad, including working as a truck driver.

That period away from the public eye and from studio life later informed the tone and themes of his solo work.

Solo comeback and recordings

Nyashinski returned to Kenya and re-emerged as a solo artist in 2016.

His comeback single, 'Now you know' defined a longing for home, reintroducing him to audiences and paving the way for a sustained solo career.

Nyashinski in a previous performance

He followed with a series of commercially successful singles that combined rap, R and B and contemporary Kenyan pop sensibilities, releasing 'Mungu Pekee' in late 2016.

In May 2017 he dropped two contrasting yet equally impactful tracks: 'Aminia', high energy and geared toward rap fans, and 'Malaika', a melodic love ballad that became one of his signature hits.

In February 2018 came 'Bebi Bebi', an R&B-infused track released on Valentine’s Day.

Nyashinski has since sustained his momentum with a steady stream of singles, collaborations, and headline performances, including the 2020 release of his debut album 'Lucky You', the 2024 sophomore album 'Good Old Days' and the 2025 six-track EP 'To whom it may Concern' .

Nyashinski

These records highlight his range across rap, R&B, and Afro-pop, while live events such as the Shin City concert series have cemented his place among East Africa’s most in-demand performers.

He has earned notable industry recognition through several awards. In 2016 he dominated the Pulse Music Video Awards, winning categories such as Best Male Artist and Most Viewed Video for Now You Know.

The following year, at the 2017 Mashujaa Awards, he was named Artist of the Year.

In 2018, he received a YouTube Silver Play Button after his channel surpassed 100,000 subscribers.

In 2022 he was recognised at the East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards as Best Legendary Artiste.

Personal life and public profile

Off stage, Nyashinski has managed a deliberately private personal life.

Nyashinski weds Zia Bett

He married designer Zia Jepkemei Bett in 2019, and the couple have since welcomed children.

In 2019 he also effected a legal change to his registered name, dropping an earlier given name via a Gazette notice.

His media presence is selective, with most attention focused on releases and performances rather than frequent public commentary.

The Sony Music partnership and the road ahead

In mid August 2025 Nyashinski announced a recording partnership with Sony Music.

Nyashinski posing after signing a deal with Sony Music

The agreement was accompanied by a new single, 'Tai Chi' and framed by the label as an effort to expand East African music on the global market.

The deal represents a new phase in a career that has already spanned more than two decades.