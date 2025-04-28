After an extraordinary two-year journey of regional battles, relentless passion, and national fanfare, DJ Insta (SBOB Lake Region Winner) has been crowned the Grand Winner of Smirnoff Battle of the Beats (SBOB) Season 3 .

The announcement was made in a high-energy, star-studded celebration held at the iconic Tusker Bar, EABL Headquarters.

First launched in September 2023, Season 3 of SBOB spanned over five regions, with each audition round featuring more than 20 contestants—turning the competition into a nationwide showcase of Kenya’s most promising DJ talent.

The top DJs from each region advanced to national showdowns, culminating in an unforgettable five-week finale series filmed live at TV47 studios.

The final winner reveal event lived up to the hype, with lights, decks, and DJ culture taking centre stage. Guests were treated to bold performances, creative cocktails, and a pulse-raising announcement that officially named DJ Insta the new face of Kenya’s entertainment future.

Smirnoff Battle of the Beats is more than a competition—it’s a creative movement. DJ Insta embodies the boldness, authenticity, and originality that Smirnoff stands for,” said Kennedy Mutula, Spirits Marketing Manager at EABL. “We’re proud to champion platforms that spotlight emerging talent, empower self-expression, and create lasting cultural impact.

As the winner, DJ Insta receives a top-tier DJ setup including a professional DJ Deck, MacBook Laptop, 2TB Flash Drive, Headphones, and a Flight Case—along with brand support and performance opportunities through Smirnoff’s upcoming experiences.

The event also honoured the top 5 DJs including Rattihy the DJ (SOB Coast Region Winner) and runner-up of Smirnoff Battle of the Beats (SBOB) Season 3, KJ the DJ (SBOB Rift Valley Region), DJ Kryptic (SBOB Mt. Kenya Region Winner), and DJ Klasiq (SBOB Nairobi Region Winner), applauding their creativity and strong fan followings throughout the competition.

“As someone who has had the privilege of working closely with this campaign on the ground, I can confidently say that Smirnoff has walked with these DJs every step of the way—from the very first regional audition to this grand moment right here at Tusker Bar. It’s been an incredible experience, not just watching the growth of individual talent, but also witnessing how deeply the brand has connected with our consumers,“ said Jonathan Rutto, Shopper Manager at EABL.

To all the DJs who took part: your talent and energy have made this season unforgettable. And to our consumers, who voted, danced, and cheered across five regions—thank you for choosing Smirnoff as the brand that brings people together. We’re proud to stand behind a campaign that uplifts, celebrates, and leaves a lasting impact in the hearts of Kenyans.

Hosted under Smirnoff’s “We Do We” campaign, Season 3 of SBOB stands as a powerful example of the brand’s commitment to inclusion, creativity, and collective celebration. The winner’s party captured that spirit perfectly, with non-stop vibes, fan energy, and the crowning of a true champion of the decks.

Follow @SmirnoffKE across social platforms for exclusive content, behind-the-scenes from the winner’s journey, and announcements on the upcoming Unleash Your Edge Fiesta where DJ Insta will return to the stage.