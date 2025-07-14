From sabbath to salah: DJ Kezz’s journey of faith and transformation

Faith and religion are deeply personal paths that shape our worldviews, choices, and the way we show up in life.

For many, these journeys are rarely linear and DJ Kezz's story is a testament to that truth.

Born Keziah Jerono Rachel in the small town of Kapsowar, Elgeyo Marakwet, the celebrated gospel singer, deejay, and philanthropist has lived through the highs and lows of faith, only to recently reveal a new chapter in her spiritual journey: a move to Islam.

From clubs to the church

DJ Kezz began her career in the entertainment industry spinning decks in nightclubs. However, her love for God and music eventually saw her transition into gospel deejaying.

In an earlier interview with SPM Buzz, Kezz opened up about a difficult past that shaped her spiritual walk. As a teenager, she experienced assault at the hands of someone she trusted.

I got assaulted and got pregnant at 17 years. The person responsible for this was my boyfriend. He drugged me, and I woke up the next morning with no recollection of what happened. A month later, I discovered I was pregnant.

Growing up in a religious household and actively participating in church, Kezz knew what society expected of her. But her pregnancy at 17 came with heavy consequences.

I had my baby at 18 years old, and I was scared. The church had always taught that one should not get pregnant outside of marriage, and it was something I knew. I kept my pregnancy hidden, not sharing it with anyone.

Sadly, her truth led to ex-communication by the very church community that had nurtured her spiritual foundation.

Rebuilding and returning

Despite the rejection and emotional wounds, DJ Kezz never abandoned her faith. In 2020, she began a transformative journey that would see her return to the gospel space this time with renewed fire and focus.

She utilised her musical gift to reach audiences far and wide, playing gospel sets that inspired hope and healing.

Soon, support started trickling in, and opportunities followed. With the money she earned, DJ Kezz helped fund the construction of a Sh10 million church, the same institution that had once turned her away.

Music collaborations and recognition

Kezz's resurgence in the gospel scene was marked by powerful collaborations. In 2022, she signed with 7 Heavens Music, a record label owned by gospel artist Guardian Angel.

The partnership resulted in well-received tracks such as 'Jipende', further cementing her place in the gospel music space.

She had also worked on notable songs like 'Kilele' featuring Benachi and 'Namuachia Mungu' alongside Tanzanian gospel powerhouse Rose Muhando.

Embracing Islam

On 11 July 2025, DJ Kezz revealed she had embraced Islam and taken her Shahada the Islamic declaration of faith. In a social media post, she shared:

Alhamdulillah. We’ve taken Our Shahada 🤎🧡This is the beginning of the most beautiful chapter yet!

"My walk with God didn’t begin in church and it didn’t end there. I’ve been walking a spiritual journey for years, asking hard questions, loving Jesus, studying faiths, and letting God speak in unexpected places," she wrote.

She added: "My choice to follow the Islamic path isn’t sudden, it’s sacred. It’s honest. It’s mine. I honour where I’ve been, and I honour where I’m going. Faith isn’t a box. It’s a calling. And I still answer. Alhamdulillah."

Boundaries and self-preservation

Anticipating mixed reactions, DJ Kezz also made a firm statement about the kind of discourse she would no longer tolerate.

Let me be clear: My page is no longer open to hate, trolling, religious shaming, or moral superiority that’s been going on for years. My life is not your battleground and my peace is not up for your debate."