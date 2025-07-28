Hidden pressures & unspoken struggles of celebrity managers

Otile Brown’s manager, Mumbi Maina, has stepped down just seven months after taking up the role a short-lived tenure compared to her predecessor Joseph Noriega who held the role for six year.

In her departure statement, Mumbi cited a need for peace, purpose, and professional evolution, subtle yet telling indicators of the mental and emotional demands of the job.

Her exit is a reminder that while artists bask in the spotlight, the people behind their success often operate in silence and under pressure.

The myth of the glamorous job

To outsiders, managing a celebrity may seem like a dream job exclusive parties, travel, VIP access, and proximity to fame.

Otile Brown and his ex-manager Mumbi Maina

Although those are some of the perks that with the job, those within the industry know a different reality, long working hours, high-stakes negotiations, emotional labour, and the constant need to be available.

Celebrity managers are tasked with not only managing schedules but also navigating unpredictable personalities, industry politics, public scrutiny, and online backlash all while keeping the star's brand intact.

When the job blurs with life

Unlike a 9-to-5 role, celebrity management is often a 24/7 commitment. Artists can have needs at any hour whether it's a last-minute crisis, an emotional meltdown, or a sudden opportunity that requires immediate action.

This lack of boundaries can take a toll on mental health. Burnout is not uncommon, especially for managers operating without adequate support.

In many cases, particularly in Kenya, one person is expected to do what entire teams handle in more developed entertainment markets.

While celebrities receive praise for their success, managers rarely receive recognition unless something goes wrong.

When an artist misses a show, cancels an appearance, or lands in controversy, it is often the manager who is blamed.

Yet the hard work done behind the scenes from building brand deals to coordinating tours — remains largely invisible.

Global stars have teams why don’t ours?

Globally, successful artists like Taylor Swift, Wizkid, or BTS operate with multi-tiered management structures. These include tour managers, digital teams, brand consultants, publicists, legal advisors, and even wellness coaches.

In the continent, we have seen artists like Davido, Diamond and Burna Boy have major teams which oversee their specific needs.

In contrast, many Kenyan artists still depend on a single individual to oversee their entire operation. This one-person model may work for emerging acts, but it becomes unsustainable as the artist grows.

Diamond and his manager Salaam SK

Mental health: The silent sacrifice

Few conversations in the Kenyan entertainment industry centre around the mental well-being of managers yet they absorb the stress of both internal and external chaos.

When artists go through public controversies, personal breakdowns, or financial disputes, the manager is often the first line of defence.

Without access to counselling, time off, or peer support, many managers suffer in silence. Some quit quietly. Others burn out publicly.

There is a pressing need for professional training, mentorship for managers, and the establishment of multi-role teams.