Meet We Are Nubia, the dynamic duo of Maggie Atieno and Gloria Munga, who are turning heads with their infectious energy as they gear up for their biggest stage yet at the Blankets & Wine festival.

The duo sat down for a Pulse Interview where they discussed their origins, their biggest influences, and what fans can expect from them next.

Where did they meet?

Formed in the wake of shared musical passions, the pair is set to perform at the Blankets & Wine festival on September 28, 2025, sharing the stage with fellow acts Tems, Joshua Baraka, Chimano and Toxic Lyrikali.

"We met back in 2020. We were friends from a music group. We both loved music so we landed in a music group then became friends," Gloria recalls.

Margaret Atieno (left) and Gloria Munga (right) make up We Are Nubia

They seek to dispel misconceptions around their name, clarifying neither of them is nubian and the name was chosen purely for its meaning.

"Our name is very controversial, cause people like to think there’s one of us who is Nubian, and it’s not that," Gloria explains.

The inspiration came from a search for something meaningful.

"When we were creating the whole group we were looking for like a quick fix, a name that will serve us. Nubia means gold. It’s a name we looked up and she (Maggie) was like oh it means gold, so we took it up."

Maggie adds that the suggestion originated externally: "It came from a friend. We were suggesting different names and she was like ‘oh I’ve found this name, I think it’s a good name.' And we agreed"

What do they like about each other?

Within the duo, mutual admiration underpins their dynamic.

Gloria highlights Maggie's drive: "She’s very assertive and a go-getter. If she puts her mind to something it’s like yeah we’re gonna do this no matter what."

For Maggie, Gloria’s value is twofold.

She first points to her infectious energy and character. "She is our source of joy. Gloria enters a room and immediately there is light," Maggie says. "She has a clean heart. She lets things go easily where I’d be like, ‘Nimekumark’."

But it's her partner's musical instincts that complete the package. "Gloria also has a really good musical ear," she adds. "Her music taste is top-notch."

Who inspired DnD?

Their track 'DnD' draws from observations of urban life in Nairobi.

"It’s just a story we put together from people’s stories in the Nairobi scene, what happens typically in the Nairobi scene and decided to come up with a song," Gloria says.

Maggie emphasises its empowering angle: "And also to break the stereotype of girls can’t shoot their shot. We want to be bad girls so we wrote a bad girl song."

The realisation of DnD’s potential hit status came early.

"We knew it would be a hit as we were right there in the studio. As we were recording it," Gloria states.

Maggie concurs: "We recorded it, listened to it and we were like yeah, this is it. It was a different vibe."

“An EP in the works”

While fans have embraced the soulful vibe of tracks like 'DnD', the duo reveals that their next project is a deliberate departure from their current sound.

We Are Nubia - Margaret Atieno (left) and Gloria Munga (right)

"An upcoming EP is in the works. Before the year ends. Album not yet," they reveal.

"It’s a new sound we are trying. It’s a very exciting sound. The EP has four songs. That’s all we can say."

The Blankets & Wine festival is a key event in Kenya's music calendar.

For We Are Nubia, it will be a chance to showcase their sound to a wider crowd.

"It’s a surreal moment to be sharing the stage with very incredible artists. It’s also a pat on our backs, affirming that we are doing a good job," Gloria reflects.

Maggie echoes the sentiment: "We are very excited for our performance."

Who do they draw inspiration from?

Gloria cites South African artist Tyla: "Tyla. Tyla is my GOAT. That’s my girl. It’s not even about her but the brains behind her brand. Aside from her talent she has a really good team, and how she also portrays herself. She’s really worldbending and I like it. I love her."

Gloria Munga (left) and Margaret Atieno (right) of We Are Nubia

Maggie draws from global figures: "My longtime favourite has been Beyonce. I admire her performance, her voice, how she’s been able to stay relevant in the industry since we were kids. My second favorite is Tems, we’ll be performing alongside her at Blankets & Wine. I really feel like we’re not so far from her music taste."

Locally, they express admiration for Bien .

"We love Bien, man a baldman. That’s the epitome of the Kenyan industry," Gloria says.