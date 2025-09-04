Inside last moments of Rwandese gospel singer Gogo

Popular TikTok sensation and gospel singer Musabyimana Gloriose, affectionately known as Gogo, has died in Kampala, Uganda, at the age of 36.
The Rwandan artist, who had won her fans through her songs and viral online presence, passed away on the morning of 4 September 2025.
Her passing was confirmed by her manager, Bikem wa Yesu, who had travelled with her for a ministry tour. In a moving tribute shared online, he wrote, “R.I.P Gogo, what terrible news! God, strengthen my heart.”
The final ministry of Musabyimana Gloriose
On 28 August, Gogo and her team crossed into Uganda from Rwanda to attend a three-day revival in Mbarara, which took place from 29 to 31 August.
After the event, they travelled to Kampala, where Gogo was scheduled to meet with a company she was preparing to promote.
Soon after arriving in the capital, she became unwell. At first, her team assumed it was a minor setback related to her long-standing heart condition.
However, her health declined rapidly. She was rushed to Kyegera Doctors Center, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Gogo’s career was defined by her confident uplifting songs. Her breakthrough single, 'Every day, I Need Blood of Jesus', gained widespread recognition and introduced her to audiences beyond Rwanda.
She went on to release other tracks, including 'Uwo Mwana', which became favourites in churches and on gospel radio.
Her songs were celebrated not just for their melody but for the messages they carried. Many admirers said her music served as a form of encouragement during their struggles, offering a reminder of faith and resilience.
Early life and faith
Born in 1989 in Rwamagana, Eastern Province, Rwanda, Gogo experienced hardship early in life, losing both of her parents while still young.
Despite the challenges, she held firmly to her Christian faith and grew up active in the Anglican Church.
A digital gospel voice
In recent years, Gogo’s music found a new platform on TikTok, where her tracks became a popular choice for viral videos.
Her distinctive voice and relatable lyrics helped her attract a younger audience, spreading her ministry to people who might never have heard her in a church setting.