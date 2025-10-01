Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, known professionally as Kenny G, is an American saxophonist, composer, and producer.

For over four decades, he has been a dominant figure in instrumental music, achieving a level of commercial success unparalleled by most artists in his genre.

His signature sound, built on the smooth melodies of the soprano saxophone, has made him one of the best-selling artists of all time, with global record sales exceeding 75 million.

Early life

Born on June 5, 1956, in Seattle, Washington, Gorelick was introduced to the saxophone at the age of 10.

His initial inspiration came from a performance he witnessed on the American television programme, The Ed Sullivan Show.

He began playing professionally while still a teenager.

A young Kenny G | @kennyg on X

At 17, while still in high school, he secured a position playing with Barry White's Love Unlimited Orchestra.

Despite his burgeoning musical talent, Gorelick pursued formal education at the University of Washington, where he studied accounting.

He graduated magna cum laude but continued to develop his musical career, playing in the Seattle-based funk band Cold, Bold & Together before joining The Jeff Lorber Fusion as a full member.

Rise to stardom

Gorelick's solo career began in 1982 after he was signed to Arista Records by the label's president, Clive Davis.

His self-titled debut album, Kenny G, achieved modest success.

Cover art of Kenny G's debt self-titled album, 'Kenny G'

However, it was his fourth studio album, Duotones (1986), that marked his international breakthrough.

The album featured the single 'Songbird', a composition for his then-girlfriend and later wife, Lyndie Benson.

The track reached number 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100, a rare feat for an instrumental piece.

His commercial zenith arrived with the 1992 album Breathless.

Kenny G in 1998

It became the best-selling instrumental album in history, selling over 15 million copies in the United States alone.

The album earned him a Grammy Award in 1994 for Best Instrumental Composition for the track 'Forever in Love'.

Two years later, his holiday album, 'Miracles: The Holiday Album (1994)', cemented his status as a commercial powerhouse, becoming one of the most successful Christmas albums ever released.

Musical style

Kenny G's music is categorised as smooth jazz, a subgenre that blends elements of jazz with R&B, funk, and pop.

Kenny G on stage playing the saxophone

Kenny G's signature sound is defined by its smooth quality and memorable, song-like melodies.

He is famous for playing the soprano saxophone, but also performs on the alto and tenor versions.

His style, while commercially successful, has been a point of contention among jazz purists and critics.

Detractors argue that his music lacks the improvisational complexity and harmonic depth that are central to traditional jazz.

One of the most noted critiques came from jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, who criticised Kenny G's 1999 'duet' with a recording of the deceased Louis Armstrong on the song 'What a Wonderful World'.

Kenny G performing

Metheny and others considered the digital superimposition a desecration of Armstrong's original work.

Despite this critical divide, Kenny G's popular appeal remains undeniable.

His audience values his music for its relaxing and emotive qualities, common in shops, offices, and homes around the world.

Guinness World Record holder, licensed pilot

Beyond his commercial records, Kenny G is a musician of considerable technical proficiency.

Kenny G with a saxophone

He holds a Guinness World Record for playing the longest continuous note ever recorded on a saxophone.

In 1997, using a technique known as circular breathing, he held an E-flat for 45 minutes and 47 seconds.

His career is decorated with numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award, American Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He is also a licensed pilot and an avid golfer, having competed in numerous pro-am tournaments.

Concert in Nairobi

In recent years, Kenny G has continued to tour and record.

His place in music history and the controversy surrounding his work were explored in the 2021 HBO documentary, Listening to Kenny G.

Kenny G

The film examined his immense popularity alongside the critical backlash, offering a balanced perspective on his legacy.

On September 27, 2025, Kenny G performed in Kenya for the first time, headlining the 'Kenny G Live in Concert' event in Nairobi.

Kenny G

Held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the concert was a sold-out success, affirming his enduring popularity and cross-continental appeal.

His performance was met with significant enthusiasm, as he delivered a setlist of his most celebrated hits.

The concert connected a legacy built over decades with a new and appreciative audience on the African continent.