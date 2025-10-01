African instrumental music has secured Grammy recognition through rhythms and melodies that cross borders without lyrics or vocals.

A number of artists born on the continent have claimed awards in categories such as Best Traditional World Music Album and Best Contemporary Jazz Album for works centred solely on their instruments.

These victories highlight traditions from West and Central Africa to the south, where percussion and strings convey narratives through sound alone.

Ali Farka Touré

Ali Farka Touré was a Malian guitarist born in 1939.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malian guitarist Ali Farka Touré

He won the 2006 Grammy for Best Traditional World Music Album with 'In the Heart of the Moon', a collaboration with Toumani Diabaté featuring guitar and kora duets without vocals.

Ali Farka Touré

He secured another win in 2011 for Best Traditional World Music Album with 'Ali and Toumani', also a vocal-free guitar and kora project.

The celebrated Malian guitarist and singer passed away on March 6, 2006, at the age of 66.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had been battling bone cancer for some time.

His music and legacy continue to influence musicians worldwide, and his final solo album, 'Savane,' was released posthumously.

Babatunde Olatunji

Babatunde Olatunji, born in Nigeria in 1927, played drums and percussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian drummist and percussionist Babatunde Olatunji

He won the 1992 Grammy for Best World Music Album with 'Planet Drum', a collaboration with Mickey Hart featuring rhythmic percussion ensembles and devoid of vocals.

The Nigerian drummer, educator, and social activist died on April 6, 2003, just a day before his 76th birthday.

He had been suffering from diabetes.

Babatunde Olatunji attending an event in Harlem with Malcolm X to mark Nigeria's independence from the UK on October 1, 1960

ADVERTISEMENT

Olatunji is remembered as a pivotal figure who introduced traditional African drumming to a global audience and was a passionate advocate for civil rights.

Richard Bona

Cameroonian Richard Bona won the 2003 Grammy for Best Contemporary Jazz Album with 'Speaking of Now', an album of jazz fusion tracks.

Richard Bona performing in 2009

Born in 1967, the bass guitarist was part of the Grammy-winning Pat Metheny Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sikiru Adepoju

Sikiru Adepoju, born in Nigeria in 1950, mastered the talking drum.

Sikiru Adepoju of Nigeria

He won the 1992 Grammy for Best World Music Album on 'Planet Drum', providing tonal percussion in the instrumental collection.

He earned a second win in 2009 for Best Contemporary World Music Album with 'Global Drum Project', another percussion-focused album without vocals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toumani Diabaté

Toumani Diabaté, born in Mali in 1965, specialised in the kora, a 21-string harp-lute.

Malian kora player Toumani Diabaté

He shared the 2006 Grammy for Best Traditional World Music Album on 'In the Heart of the Moon', where his kora complemented Ali Farka Touré's guitar in instrumental tracks.

He also shared the 2011 win for Best Traditional World Music Album on 'Ali and Toumani', maintaining the duo's focus on vocalless string arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musician Toumani Diabaté of Mali and his 21-string kora, photographed at WOMAD -- the World of Music, Arts and Dance festival held yearly in the United Kingdom.

Tragically, the world-renowned Malian kora player passed away on July 19, 2024, at the age of 58 after a short illness.

He is remembered as a revolutionary musician who both preserved the ancient traditions of the kora and expanded its possibilities through collaborations with artists from various genres.

Wouter Kellerman

Wouter Kellerman, born in South Africa in 1961, is a Grammy-winning flautist.

ADVERTISEMENT

South African flute player Wouter Kellerman

He won the 2015 Grammy for Best New Age Album with 'Winds of Samsara', a collaboration with Ricky Kej comprising flute-led instrumental pieces blending African and Indian elements.