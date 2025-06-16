Taarab singer Khadija Kopa finally opened up about her absence at her daughter Zuchu’s highly publicised wedding to Diamond Platnumz, breaking her silence after weeks of speculation and social media debate.
Her statement shed light on a situation that had left many fans and observers puzzled, considering the close relationship the two have shared in the public eye for years.
For days, social media users were filled with questions and assumptions about Khadija Kopa’s no-show. Rumors ranged from family disagreements to alleged disapproval of the union.
While neither Zuchu nor Diamond had commented on the Taarab legend’s absence, Kopa's recent interview seems to finally put the matter to rest.
READ ALSO: Why Mama Zuchu doesn't acknowledge Diamond as her son-in-law
Khadija Kopa’s decision not to attend the wedding
Speaking to the press in Mombasa, Zuchu’s mother broke her silence on the issue, explaining her reasons for not attending the wedding.
She emphasised that the decision was not driven by conflict or resentment, but rather by personal reflection and boundaries.
Napenda mwanangu kwa moyo wangu wote, na nitamuunga mkono siku zote, lakini kuna nyakati ambapo kama mzazi, unahitaji kusimama pembeni. Si kwa hasira, bali kwa utulivu wa nafsi.
She went on to address online speculations that her absence at the wedding signaled disapproval of Zuchu’s marriage to her Wasafi WCB boss. Dismissing the claims, she reaffirmed her love and support for her daughter.
Sina kinyongo. Nimefurahi kumuona mwanangu akipata mwenzi wa maisha. Maisha ya ndoa ni safari yake, na ninamuombea mema.
READ ALSO: Khadija Kopa’s no-nonsense response to Diamond Platnumz’s marriage talk
She added that her absence at the intimate wedding did not change the love and respect she has for her daughter. Noting that she will always be supportive of Zuchu.
Nilikuwa naye tangu tumboni hadi hapa alipo. Huwezi kufuta hilo. Kutokuwepo kwangu hakuondoi upendo wangu
READ ALSO: Khadija Kopa invites other men to court Zuchu, days after Diamond revelation
Her comment on Zuchu and Diamond's relationship
Kopa who had been previously vocal about her disapproval of her daughter dating the Bongo Flava star, acknowledged the ups and downs she has witnessed in relationship.
She noted that relationships, especially under the public eye, are never easy. She expressed her acceptance of the union despite the couple’s past challenges.
Mapenzi ni safari yenye milima na mabonde. Cha msingi ni kwamba wameamua kufunga ndoa, na kama mzazi siwezi kufanya ila kuwapa baraka
The relationship has been anything but steady, filled with public declarations, breakups, and reconciliations, and has captured the attention of fans.
From Zuchu’s breakup announcement in November 2024, citing mutual agreement and to focus on healing and her career.Diamond went on to refer to their relationship as a "situationship.”
Despite the tumultuous history, the two artists surprised fans by tying the knot in a private ceremony in June 2025.
Diamond shared a reflective message on social media about the power of silence, patience, and humility, stating that these virtues led him to victory, including marrying Zuchu.
READ ALSO: Khadija Kopa's fiery response to Zuchu's dating reports