Taarab singer Khadija Kopa finally opened up about her absence at her daughter Zuchu’s highly publicised wedding to Diamond Platnumz, breaking her silence after weeks of speculation and social media debate.

Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa

Her statement shed light on a situation that had left many fans and observers puzzled, considering the close relationship the two have shared in the public eye for years.

For days, social media users were filled with questions and assumptions about Khadija Kopa’s no-show. Rumors ranged from family disagreements to alleged disapproval of the union.

While neither Zuchu nor Diamond had commented on the Taarab legend’s absence, Kopa's recent interview seems to finally put the matter to rest.

Khadija Kopa’s decision not to attend the wedding

Speaking to the press in Mombasa, Zuchu’s mother broke her silence on the issue, explaining her reasons for not attending the wedding.

She emphasised that the decision was not driven by conflict or resentment, but rather by personal reflection and boundaries.

Napenda mwanangu kwa moyo wangu wote, na nitamuunga mkono siku zote, lakini kuna nyakati ambapo kama mzazi, unahitaji kusimama pembeni. Si kwa hasira, bali kwa utulivu wa nafsi.

She went on to address online speculations that her absence at the wedding signaled disapproval of Zuchu’s marriage to her Wasafi WCB boss. Dismissing the claims, she reaffirmed her love and support for her daughter.

Zuchu and her Mother Bi Khadija Omar Kopa.

Sina kinyongo. Nimefurahi kumuona mwanangu akipata mwenzi wa maisha. Maisha ya ndoa ni safari yake, na ninamuombea mema.

She added that her absence at the intimate wedding did not change the love and respect she has for her daughter. Noting that she will always be supportive of Zuchu.

Nilikuwa naye tangu tumboni hadi hapa alipo. Huwezi kufuta hilo. Kutokuwepo kwangu hakuondoi upendo wangu

Her comment on Zuchu and Diamond's relationship

Kopa who had been previously vocal about her disapproval of her daughter dating the Bongo Flava star, acknowledged the ups and downs she has witnessed in relationship.

Zuchu's mum Taarab singer Khadija Kopa

She noted that relationships, especially under the public eye, are never easy. She expressed her acceptance of the union despite the couple’s past challenges.

Mapenzi ni safari yenye milima na mabonde. Cha msingi ni kwamba wameamua kufunga ndoa, na kama mzazi siwezi kufanya ila kuwapa baraka

The relationship has been anything but steady, filled with public declarations, breakups, and reconciliations, and has captured the attention of fans.

Tanzanian singers Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

From Zuchu’s breakup announcement in November 2024, citing mutual agreement and to focus on healing and her career.Diamond went on to refer to their relationship as a "situationship.”

Despite the tumultuous history, the two artists surprised fans by tying the knot in a private ceremony in June 2025.