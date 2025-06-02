WCB Wasafi artist Zuchu has taken to calling Diamond Platnumz "mme wangu [hubby]" following a successful dowry presentation ceremony over the weekend.

The Wasafi mogul posted photos from the ceremony along with a long-winded declaration that he had chosen to marry quietly despite what most fans may have expected.

Najua kila mmoja wenu ana picha tofauti kabisa kuhusu Diamond Platnumz na kuoa, ila tu nataka leo niwaambie kuwa huyu Diamond Platnumz alishawahi kuoa, na kuna siku nitawaambia ikawaje



[I know each of you has a completely different picture about Diamond Platnumz and getting married, but I just want to tell you today that Diamond Platnumz is married, and one day I will tell you how it happened].

Why Diamond is taking less media interviews

The 'Komasava' hitmaker attributes his newfound drama-free personal life to decisions he made to keep things private.

Referring to it as a level of maturity, Diamond explained that he now chooses to remain quiet when rumours are spread about him or his life, even when he knows they are not true.

Nimekua nikiishi hivyo kwa muda mrefu kukaa kimya pindi yoyote akijaribu kusema lolote zidi yangu, na ndio maana ata interview nimekua naepuka kufanya skuizi. Japo si jambo jepesi lakini faida yake nimeiona na ni kubwa maana vita vyako inakua unapambaniwa na Mwenyez Mungu na inakufanya uwe mshindi kila siku.



[I have been living like that for some time now - choosing to remain silent whenever they try to say anything against me - and that is why I have been avoiding interviews. Although it is not an easy thing, I have seen its benefits and they are huge because your battles are fought by God and that way you always win.]

Diamond says he is now wiser and is working toward perfecting the art of remaining silent.

False starts in Zuchu and Diamond's relationship

During a political rally in Dodoma on January 19, 2025 Diamond had made public his intentions to marry Zuchu before the holy month of Ramadhan.

This declaration came soon after an awkward moment on the Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African', where Diamond was seen flirting with Ghanaian-American artist Fantana. Diamond referred to Zuchu merely as his artiste, and even claimed to be single.

At the time, Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa, confirmed that no formal discussions regarding marriage had taken place , and no dowry had been paid for her daughter’s hand in marriage.

She made it clear that she was uninterested in the ongoing gossip, explaining that it was not her concern until she saw formal steps taken towards the marriage.

In the video posted by Diamond on June 1, 2025, a representative of the Othman family is heard confirming that the dowry he presented had been accepted in full.