Lydia Wanjiru details boyfriend Frank Doso’s injuries after four-storey fall

Content creator Lydia Wanjiru is reaching out to the public with a heartfelt plea for support following an incident that left her boyfriend, Leone Frank Doso, critically injured and fighting for his life in the hospital.

Frank, an events promoter and Wanjiru's long-time partner, recently fell from the fourth floor of an apartment building under circumstances that remain unclear.

The incident has not only caused immense emotional distress for the couple and their families but has also resulted in overwhelming medical expenses that continue to grow by the day.

Severe injuries and critical care

Frank's injuries from the fall were catastrophic. According to Lydia, he sustained a severe pelvic fracture, muscle tear, internal bleeding and had to undergo an 8-hour life-saving surgery.

The complexity and extent of the damage required immediate and advanced medical intervention.

In a public post, Lydia revealed that the trauma from the fall triggered a severe complication, saying, “Due to the shock and trauma, he got an acute kidney complication which he's now undergoing dialysis to recover and stabilise.”

Frank is currently admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU), where only immediate family members are allowed to visit due to his critical condition.

A mounting financial burden

As Frank remains under intensive care, the financial implications of his treatment have started to overwhelm the couple.

The cost of emergency surgery, continuous dialysis, medication, and around-the-clock care has risen far beyond what they had ever anticipated.

Lydia made a heartfelt appeal to her supporters, noting, “As you can imagine, the hospital bills have grown far beyond what we ever anticipated and they are still growing daily.”

She added that their current focus is on Frank’s healing, but financial constraints threaten to overshadow their efforts.

We are humbly asking for your help to ease this financial burden so we can focus fully on Leone's recovery. Any contribution, big or small, will go directly towards his hospital expenses, medication and rehabilitation ahead.

