Otto Edward Musembi Nthenge, is a Kenyan environmentalist and one‑time Machakos senatorial candidate whose life was shaped by a 1978 road accident that claimed ten members of his family.

Now in his 70s, he runs the Kinanie tree nursery (supplying thousands of saplings to Nairobi communities) and has become famous owing to videos posted across his and his grandson's social media channels, showing him enjoying new age music and impressing viewers with his mastery of sheng.

1. He went viral for his music taste

In his 70s, Musembi Nthenge has found a new wave of fame on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Videos posted by his grandson, Morris Mbithi, show him listening and reacting to contemporary Gen Z and Millennial music, from hip-hop to Afrobeats.

His calm, thoughtful, and often amused reactions have made him a popular figure, celebrated as a 'cool grandpa' who effortlessly connects with younger generations.

2. He is the son of a veteran politician

Musembi Nthenge is the son of veteran politician George Nthenge, a stalwart figure in Kenya's political history, and a founding member of Ford Asili.

George Nthenge, former Kamukunji MP and Musembi Nthenge's father

Part of Kenya's Second Liberation, George Nthenge served as the Machakos District representative in the Legislative Council (LegCo) in 1960 and helped draft Kenya's first constitution as an attendee of the Lancaster House Conference.

George Nthenge later served as the Member of Parliament for Iveti South from the 1960s to the 1980s and for Kamukunji from 1992 to 1997.

3. Political ambitions

Musembi’s first formal foray into elective politics came in March 2021, when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared him to contest the Machakos senatorial by‑election under a Ford Asili ticket.

Musembi Nthenge displaying his IEBC clearance certificate

Though he did not win the seat, Musembi later reflected that the race “ate my money”, taking it as a learning experience.

4. He endured an unimaginable family tragedy

Musembi’s life was forever marked by a single morning on November 9, 1978, when his family’s Peugeot 504 station wagon collided with a limestone lorry on the Nairobi-Mombasa Road.

George Nthenge, his wife and children in a family photo

The crash killed his mother, Emelda, and eight of his siblings instantly; a ninth succumbed to injuries three days later at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Musembi himself was studying in the United States at the time and learned of the tragedy weeks later.

5. He is a man of many hats (literally)

Beyond politics, Nthenge has been a successful businessman for most of his life.

He currently runs the Kinanie tree nursery, which supplies tree saplings within Nairobi, and also finds time to create content either by himself or alongside his grandson, Morris Mbithi, a Nairobi-based artist.

Musembi Nthenge wearing one of his iconic hats

His public persona is also defined by his signature style. He is rarely seen without his iconic hat, a trademark that has made him an instantly recognisable figure.

6. Legendary footballer Pele once tipped him 100 dollars

While working at the Norfolk Hotel in 1976, Musembi Nthenge brushed shoulders with legendary footballer Pele who was on a promotional tour of Kenya.

By Musembi's account, Pele personally tipped him USD100 for good service at the Norfolk Hotel, where Pele stayed while in Kenya.

7. He studied in the United States

He studied in the United States from 1977 to 1981, undertaking a course in Mechanical Contracting in Industrial Technology.