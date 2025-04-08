Njesh wa Qabbz reflects on life 11 years after Kaberere’s death

Gospel singer and widow Njesh wa Qabbz has marked the 11th anniversary of her husband Peter Kaberere’s passing with a moving tribute shared on social media, remembering the beloved gospel artiste and the lasting legacy he left behind.

Kaberere, a well-known figure in Kenya’s gospel music scene and operations manager at Mo Sound Events – the organisers behind the prestigious Groove Awards – died tragically on April 6, 2014, following an electrical accident at his car wash. At the time of his death, the couple had a young son, and Njesh was pregnant with their daughter.

A message of faith and gratitude

In a touching post commemorating the sombre anniversary, Njesh reflected on her journey of loss, healing, and unwavering faith over the past decade.

Forever grateful. God has been faithful, the only helper and comforter. The only healer, helper and comforter. Thank you Lord for being our hope in life and death. Glory to your name. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.

Now living in the United States with her children, Njesh also shared a recent photo of their son and daughter, who have both grown significantly since their father’s untimely passing.



She expressed her deep gratitude to God for sustaining them and giving her the strength to raise them on her own.

Referring to her children, she described them as “her heartbeat, her family, and her life”, thanking God for how far they had come as a family.

A community still mourning a gospel icon

The tribute drew emotional reactions from social media users, many of whom remembered Kaberere not only for his music but also for his vibrant personality and deep-rooted faith.



Followers praised Njesh’s strength and resilience, calling her an inspiration to widows and single parents navigating life after loss.

Peter Kaberere, popularly known as ‘Kabz,’ was a celebrated gospel artiste who had started gaining significant recognition in the music industry at the time of his death.



His songs – known for their rich vocals and inspirational messages – touched the hearts of many.

Some of his most memorable collaborations include ‘Natamani’ with Eunice Njeri, ‘Just A Way’ with Mr Vee, and the hit ‘Mwanake’ with Benachi, which performed remarkably well in the charts shortly before his passing.

A life cut short but never forgotten

Kaberere's death came as a shock to many in the gospel fraternity and the wider music industry. He was electrocuted at his car wash business in Nairobi’s Thome area, with investigations pointing to faulty electrical equipment as the cause of the tragic incident.



His passing at a time when his music career was blossoming left a void in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.

Beyond his musical prowess, Kaberere was admired for his behind-the-scenes role at Mo Sound Events, where he played a pivotal part in organising major gospel events in Kenya, including the Groove Awards.