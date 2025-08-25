No timetable for life - Lessons from Wilbroda’s journey in late blooming

Popular actress and radio presenter Jackie Nyaminde, famously known as Wilbroda, recently suprised netizens after disclosing that she kept her purity until the age of 26.

Speaking during a podcast interview with Alex Mwakideu, the former Papa Shirandula star described herself as a late bloomer when it came to relationships, admitting that she took longer than most of her peers to explore intimacy.

“I used to get into childish relationships because I was still very young, and as you know, I was a late bloomer. Even losing my purity came way later. I was pretty old because I was 26,” she revealed.

Her confession sparked debates across social media, with some commending her for being true to herself while others expressed surprise.

Yet beyond the initial reaction, Wilbroda’s openness raises important reflections about what it really means to be a late bloomer.

Actress and Radio presenter Wilbroda

Challenging society’s timeline

In many African societies, people are often expected to hit certain milestones by specific ages.



Whether it is completing education, getting married, starting a family or building a career, the pressure to keep pace with societal expectations can be overwhelming.

Wilbroda’s experience challenges this rigid timeline. While many of her peers were entering serious relationships much earlier, she was content to take her time.

For her, the decision was influenced not only by personal growth but also by her evolving perspective on relationships.

“Even losing my purity came way later because I was still finding myself. Today’s generation often has such experiences at 18 or younger, but I was different,” she said.

The hidden strengths of late bloomers

One of the most overlooked benefits of late blooming is maturity. Taking more time before making certain choices often results in a clearer sense of self and better decision-making.

Late bloomers tend to have higher levels of resilience because they have lived through self-doubt, societal comparisons and pressure before fully coming into their own.

Wilbroda

This maturity often translates into stronger relationships, meaningful career choices and a more grounded sense of purpose.

By the time late bloomers take steps others rushed into earlier, they tend to know themselves better and pursue what aligns with their values.

Wilbroda herself explained this when speaking about her personal beliefs. She boldly declared that she does not subscribe to conventional ideas about heaven and hell, instead focusing on how she lives her life on earth.

“Your heaven and hell depend on how you live here. I try to be the best human being I can be, so that when I am dead and gone, I know I lived fully,” she said.

Her outlook highlights the independence of thought and strength of conviction that often come with embracing one’s own timeline.

Wilbroda

Late blooming beyond relationships

Late blooming is not only about relationships. It cuts across careers, education and even personal passions. History is full of examples of individuals who achieved success later in life.

Kenyan society has witnessed people returning to school in their forties and fifties to complete degrees they could not pursue earlier.

Others discover new talents or careers after decades in unrelated fields. Such stories show that life does not run on a single track and that growth can happen at any age.

The challenges of taking longer

Despite the strengths, late bloomers do face challenges. Peer pressure can create feelings of inadequacy, especially when surrounded by friends who seem far ahead in life.

In some cultures, questions from family members about marriage, children or career progress can become a source of stress.

For women in particular, the expectations around marriage and motherhood can be especially heavy.