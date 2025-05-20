Obinna reveals big plans after hosting Gachagua's major interview

Content creator and media personality Oga Obinna has shared his next bold move following his widely talked-about interview with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Obinna now has his eyes set on exclusive sit-downs with President William Ruto and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Seeking the other side of the story

Speaking to entertainment reporters over the weekend, Obinna said his mission is to provide balanced conversations by talking to all the individuals mentioned in Gachagua’s interview.

We had a lot of conversations with Riggy G in the interview, and I also want to meet the other side so that we can also discuss.

I want to sit down with Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto, and many other people so that we can also hear that other side of the story, we talk, and then we see what goes where.

The interview with Gachagua touched on various issues, including the Deputy President's rocky relationship with some government officials and former state actors.

Obinna says the next phase of his content creation will focus on providing a platform for those named to respond.

Praise for the Gachagua interview

Obinna expressed pride in how the interview with Gachagua turned out, revealing that it drew massive attention both during the live broadcast and afterward.

This interview was one of a kind, and I’m very grateful that he allowed us to sit down in his home; he invited and welcomed us warmly.

The content creator lauded the Deputy President for his openness and praised the setting for the intimate and engaging conversation.

Beyond politics, Obinna also offered insights into Gachagua’s personal life, particularly his wife, Pastor Dorcas. He was surprised to find her performing traditional household duties despite her high public profile.

“I realized Pastor Dorcas is a typical wife. I didn’t know that,” Obinna shared. “When the cameras are on and when they are off, she’s still the same. She was serving her husband, serving us the visitors… and that was commendable.”

He contrasted her behaviour with that of some wives of high-profile figures who, according to him, often delegate such responsibilities to house managers.

What’s next for Obinna?