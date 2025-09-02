PHOTOS: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stuns fans after unveiling new lean physique

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, renowned for his imposing physique and larger-than-life presence, has recently unveiled a significantly leaner version of himself, leaving fans and media alike in awe.

At the 82nd Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2025, Johnson debuted his transformation, showcasing a physique that has visibly shed a lot of muscle.

This dramatic change is not the result of a fleeting trend but a deliberate choice for his upcoming role in the biographical film The Smashing Machine.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson stuns fans after unveiling new lean physique

Directed by Benny Safdie, the movie portrays the life of MMA fighter Mark Kerr, a character whose physical and emotional depth required Johnson to undergo a profound transformation.

Johnson himself expressed a deep-seated desire to challenge his acting boundaries, stating, "I had been very fortunate to have the career that I've had over the years... but there was just a voice inside of me that said, 'Well, what if I could do more?'"

Speculation about Johnson's health surfaced following his transformation, with some fans expressing concern over his appearance.

However, Johnson has been transparent about his journey. In a candid conversation on The Mark Hyman Show, he revealed that he had been grappling with digestive health issues for years.

Despite feeling generally well, he struggled to pinpoint the exact cause of his discomfort. By early 2024, he began treatment for these ailments, which coincided with his commitment to his film role.

Fan Reactions

The public's response to Johnson's new look has been a blend of admiration and concern.

While some fans praised his dedication to the craft, others voiced apprehension about the rapidity of his transformation.

On social media platforms, comments ranged from "He looks like AI" to "I hope he's not sick because he looks very thin."

Venice Film Festival Standing Ovation

Johnson's performance in The Smashing Machine has garnered critical acclaim. At the Venice Film Festival, the film received a 15-minute standing ovation, one of the longest in the festival's history, signalling strong potential for award season recognition.

Both Johnson and director Benny Safdie were visibly moved by the audience's response, underscoring the emotional depth of the project.

The Rock's Future in the Ring

While Johnson's transformation has sparked discussions about his health, it has also led to speculation about his future in professional wrestling.

Given his lean physique, questions arise about his ability to return to the WWE ring.

