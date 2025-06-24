Photos: Remarkable transformation of TV star 'Junior' since childhood fame

Easron Abraham Asmlash, better known to many Kenyans as Junior from the hit KTN series 'Junior', has made a surprising reappearance online years after vanishing from the public eye.

The former child actor, now an adult, has captivated fans with his dramatic transformation, especially his muscular build.

Junior’s return to the spotlight was prompted by disturbing rumours that had circulated online claiming he had passed away.

In his first TikTok video, he addressed these claims head-on, assuring his followers that he was not only alive but thriving.

“I’m alive and well. I thank God for life,” he said, expressing both gratitude and frustration. He did not hold back in calling out bloggers who had spread the false narrative, implying their actions had been reckless and insensitive.

A new life in the U.S

Part of the reason for his disappearance from Kenyan screens was a relocation to the United States, a move influenced by personal and family concerns.

According to Junior, his mother, who had been living in the US since his birth were concerned about the path he was beginning to take in Nairobi.

“I was falling in with the wrong crowd,” he admitted, revealing that this prompted a timely intervention. His experimentation with Gengetone and rap music back in Kenya, though exciting for him, was met with disapproval from his mother.

“My mum didn’t support the direction I was heading, especially in music,” he explained.

Striking physical transformation

Since resurfacing, one of the most talked-about aspects of Junior’s reappearance has been his physical transformation.



Gone is the boyish face once familiar to viewers of the TV show in its place is a well-built young man with an athletic physique.

Balancing school, work, and content creation

Now based abroad, Junior is currently balancing his studies and part-time work. Despite a packed schedule, he is considering a return to content creation something he appears to be passionate about.

Not all co-stars followed the same path

While Junior seems to be on a path of personal growth and self-reinvention, not all of his former castmates have been as fortunate.



Suleiman Sharrif Mohhamed, known for his role as Baken on the show, faced public backlash in 2022 after a video allegedly showed him confessing to theft.