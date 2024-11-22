Machachari, Citizen TV’s beloved local drama, remains one of Kenya’s most memorable TV shows. Running from 2010 to 2019, the show garnered a cult-like following thanks to its young, relatable cast and engaging storylines.

It became a household name, and the characters, portrayed by talented actors, resonated with fans of all ages.

Here’s a look at what the stars of Machachari have been up to since the curtains fell on this iconic show.

Tyler Mbaya [Baha]

Tyler Mbaya, who played Baha, won hearts as the mischievous but loveable older brother to Govi. Starting his acting journey at the tender age of six, Mbaya’s role made him a favourite among younger viewers. Today, Mbaya remains active in the creative space.

He is the founder of KM Pictures, a company specialising in visual arts and cinematography. Additionally, he runs a YouTube channel where he shares skits and short videos. He has partnered with several brands as an ambassador and is popular across social media.

Mbaya was previously in a relationship with content creator Georgina Njenga, with whom he shares a daughter. The couple, however, parted ways in 2023.

Malik Lemuel [Govi]

Malik Lemuel, who played the cool and composed younger brother to Baha, has grown into a talented actor with several accomplishments under his belt. Lemuel has appeared in various films and TV shows, including 'Kina', 'Pepeta', 'Drunk Head', 'Mawimbi', and 'Kutu'.

In addition to acting, Malik is the Managing Director of Cheko Saba Productions, a company owned by his mother, Suzanne Njoki. In October 2024, he graduated from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

Mathew Owiti [Fatso]

Owiti, who portrayed the bully Fatso, continues to pursue acting and is also a talented poet. While his on-screen character often clashed with Baha and Govi, Owiti’s performance added depth to the show’s narrative.

Natasha Wanjiku [Stella]

Natasha Wanjiku’s portrayal of Stella, a determined and inspiring character, remains memorable. Despite facing family challenges, Stella prioritised her education, making her a role model for many viewers.

Today, Wanjiku continues to act and has appeared in several films, including 'Everyone Dies'. She is also a content creator, influencer, and brand ambassador.

Ian Nene [Almasi]

Ian Nene, who played the wealthy and witty Almasi, left the show to pursue his studies in the United Kingdom. He attended the School of Bhakti in Watford, where he focused on spiritual development.

Nene now resides in London and is a practitioner of Vaishnavism, one of Hinduism's major branches.

Michael Odoyo [Coaches]

Michael Odoyo, who played Coaches—the father figure and football trainer to Baha and Govi—ventured into politics after Machachari. He ran for the Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat in Imara Daima, Nairobi, during the 2017 General Election but was not elected.

Wanjiku Mburu [Mama Baha]

Wanjiku Mburu, who played Mama Baha, portrayed a hardworking mother struggling to provide for her family. Since Machachari, she has continued to act and has featured in various local TV dramas.

Paul Kimaru [Madvd]

Paul Kimaru, known for his role as Madvd, the street-smart ghetto king, left the show before its conclusion and has maintained a low profile since.

Kimaru now resides in London, where he has lived for over six years. He pursued a second master’s degree in project management, following an earlier MBA.

Luhkman Shapir [Tosh]

Luhkman Shapir played Tosh, a calm and collected character known for protecting his cousin, Joy. Tosh came from a wealthy background but often found himself in mischievous adventures with Baha and Govi.

Today, Shapir is a director and music producer, making waves in Kenya’s entertainment industry.

Sharon Mutuku [Sofia]

Sharon Mutuku, who played Sofia—the househelp and Madvd’s girlfriend—continues to act and is now a filmmaker. She frequently shares updates about her life and her three children on social media.

Joy Ohon [Joy]

Joy Ohon, who played Almasi’s younger sister, is still active in the entertainment industry. She has featured in TV shows such as 'Salem' and works as a digital creator and influencer.

Clara Wamaitha [Mama Stella]

Clara Wamaitha, who played Stella’s mother, brought raw authenticity to the role of a struggling, alcoholic parent.

In 2023, Clara opened up about living with vitiligo, sharing the challenges it has posed in her acting career. She now works with Patches Kenya, advocating for and supporting others with the condition.

Though Machachari ended in 2019, its legacy continues to live on through its talented cast. From acting to producing, politics, and spiritual journeys, the stars of the show have ventured into diverse paths while leaving an indelible mark on Kenyan television history.