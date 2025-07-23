Promises, tears & chants mark KK Mwenyewe's final journey

Comedian KK Mwenyewe was on Wednesday laid to rest in Lari, Kiambu County, in an emotional ceremony that brought together family, friends, fans, and leaders from the creative and political spaces.

The online comedian, whose real name was Zakaria Kariuki, was remembered for his humour, humility, and commitment to uplifting others through digital content.

Amidst the guest was also, Dennis Itumbi, Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, made a significant announcement.

As he took to the podium, Dennis Itumbi addressed Kafengo, KK Mwenyewe’s close friend and frequent collaborator.

In front of a quiet and sombre crowd, Itumbi declared that the government would be offering Kafengo a job in the digital creative space.

“Now I will take Kafengo... to give him a job so that he can help us address matters of digital content creation, and that will start from next Monday,” he announced.

Dennis Itumbi attending KK Mwenyewe's funeral

According to Itumbi, the move was inspired by overwhelming appeals from Kenyans online urging support for Kafengo, who had worked side by side with KK Mwenyewe during his rise to fame.

Support for KK's sister

Itumbi also extended his support to Mary Mweni, KK Mwenyewe's sister whom he had been sponsoring through school. Mary had recently completed her baking course and expressed interest in pursuing a degree in hospitality.

“I will take the responsibility to ensure Mary Mweni finishes her university education,” said Itumbi, pledging to continue the work KK had started.

Heckling and discontent from mourners

Though he initially received a warm welcome, Itumbi’s speech took a sharp turn when he delved into government support for creatives.

As he mentioned policy changes and tax reforms meant to benefit content creators, the crowd’s mood shifted.

“We have also scrapped the DST tax. We have also made plans to ensure that content creators come together in a sacco where they can access funds,” Itumbi said.

KK Mwenyewe's burial

These remarks were met with chants of “Uongo hio! Uongo! Hio ni uongo! Ruto must go” and “Kasongo ni Wantam”, as mourners openly expressed their scepticism and frustration with the government’s handling of youth and creative sector issues.

Grief at the gravesite

As the coffin was lowered into the ground, raw grief overcame KK Mwenyewe’s family. His younger sister broke down in tears, her cries drawing emotional responses from those nearby.

Other family members were seen weeping uncontrollably. Some mourners, overwhelmed by heartbreak, had to be physically supported as they paid their final respects by casting soil onto the grave.

KK Mwenyewe's burial