Tomorrowland is one of the world’s largest and most iconic electronic dance music festivals, it is currently taking place in Boom, Belgium.

The 2025 edition of the festival kicked off with great fanfare and will continue to thrill audiences with electrifying performances and immersive stage designs until its conclusion on 27 July.

As one of the most celebrated festivals in Europe, the event has already accumulated over 400,000 attendees from around the globe and seen performances from internationally recognised artists.

Tomorrowland Festival

Her scheduled performance marks a significant moment not only in her career but also for the Kenyan music industry at large.

With the world’s spotlight on Tomorrowland, Sofiya’s inclusion in the festival’s star-studded line-up is a testament of how far African talent has come to be part of space on global stages.

In light of this milestone, here are Sofiya Nzau’s most remarkable achievements since her breakthrough:

Her song 'Mwaki’ becoming a global hit

Released on 10 November 2023, ‘Mwaki’, a collaboration with Brazilian producer Zerb, catapulted Sofiya to international stardom.

Sofiya Nzau and Brazilian producer Zerb at a concert

Sung in Kikuyu, the track quickly climbed to No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Viral Chart, becoming the Most Viral Song in the World on 16 November 2023.

It also peaked at No. 4 on Beatport’s Afro House Top 100 chart and sparked a whirlwind of fan creations and dance clips across social media platforms around the globe, propelling its reach far beyond the continent.

The official video, filmed in Hell’s Gate National Park, amassed over 500,000 views on YouTube within 48 hours, a testament to its emotional and cultural resonance.

Currently, the song has surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify, reflecting its continued popularity and the deep connection listeners have formed with the track.

Its success not only highlighted Sofiya’s exceptional vocal talent but also brought Kikuyu language and Kenyan storytelling to a global audience, proving that music truly knows no borders.

First East African artist to Top 10 Million Spotify monthly listeners

In May 2024, Sofiya Nzau made history by becoming the first East African artist to cross the 10 million monthly listeners mark on Spotify.

Sofiya Nzau

This significant milestone saw her eclipse regional heavyweights like Diamond Platnumz and Harmonize.

This achievement put her firmly in the elite league of continental artists, but also showed her global resonance in a space typically dominated by artists from West and Southern Africa.

As of 20 July 2025, her monthly listener count hovered around 10.9 million, with total plays topping 561 million, and 'Mwaki' alone accounting for over 315 million streams.

These numbers reflect not just viral success, but sustained and widespread engagement from fans across continents, further solidifying her place among Africa’s most influential music exports.

Collaboration with international DJ Steve Aoki

The release of ‘We No We’, a high-energy collaboration with Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki, is a defining career moment and shows that the singer is not slowing down just yet.

This collaboration marks a significant crossover moment for Sofiya, aligning her with one of Electronic Dance Music's (EDM) most recognisable figures and introducing her sound to a wider international audience.

The track blends Afro‑house sensibilities with mainstream EDM and has already received global airplay and festival exposure.

She will also share the stage with Aoki, who is also set to perform at Tomorrowland, which further cements her place among the biggest names in global dance music.

The fusion of her distinct vocals with Aoki’s signature production pushes sonic boundaries and offers a fresh take on global dance music.

This not only amplifies her artistic reach but also signals a growing appetite for African-influenced sounds in mainstream electronic spaces.

Her European tour with sold‑out shows

Her Tomorrowland debut coincides with her first official European tour, launched in early 2025 off the back of her breakthrough hit ‘Mwaki.’

Sofiya Nzau

Riding the wave of song's global reach, Sofiya embarked on her first official European tour, performing in major cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, and London.

These shows, several of which sold out well in advance, were a clear indication of her growing popularity beyond African borders.

Each performance drew diverse audiences eager to experience her unique blend of traditional Kikuyu vocals and electronic beats, further proving her cross-genre and cross-cultural appeal.

The tour not only reinforced her status as an international artist but also offered her a platform to connect with fans on a personal level, many of whom had discovered her through viral moments online.