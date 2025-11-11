An online taxi driver has provided his account of the events leading to the death of TikTok content creator Cecilia Achieng, who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thika Superhighway.

Speaking in a TV interview, the driver, Patrick Muthami, stated that Ms Achieng was intoxicated and became physically aggressive during the trip, forcing him to terminate the ride on the roadside for his safety.

Ms Achieng was killed by a different vehicle approximately an hour after she was left on the highway early Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Mr Muthami's account details a sequence of events beginning around midnight on Friday, November 7, 2025, when he arrived in Ruiru to pick up a client named Ronald.

Upon arrival, he was instructed to wait for two girls and ferry one of them, Ms Achieng, to her residence in Juja.

She was accompanied by her friend, Sally, who was Ronald's girlfriend.

A payment dispute arose before the trip began.

Mr Muthami requested payment upfront due to Ms Achieng's condition.

I told those ladies 'Since your friend is overly intoxicated, you will have to pay me first so I can drop her.' So that when I get to her house I can just drop her off peacefully, and there will be no payment dispute," he recalled.

After the women unsuccessfully tried to pay via M-Pesa, blocking Ms Achieng's account after multiple wrong PIN entries, Mr Muthami called Ronald, who then paid for the ride.

Altercation during the trip

The driver stated that the situation deteriorated less than a kilometre into the journey, as they approached the Thika Superhighway.

Patrick Muthami, an online taxi driver

Ms Achieng reportedly became rowdy, shouting, "Where are you taking me?" and "Stop the car here".

Mr Muthami said he tried to explain that her requested destination was Juja, and they were yet to get there.

As they neared the Ruiru flyover, the confrontation escalated.

"That is where she lashed at me and grabbed my shirt from behind," Mr Muthami stated. "I acted decisively as we could have caused an accident. I grabbed her arm with one arm as I tried to pull over on the side of the road using the other arm."

Attempted intervention and drop-off

After safely stopping the car, Mr Muthami immediately called Ronald, explaining he could not continue the trip with Ms Achieng alone.

Cecilia Achieng

He requested that Ronald and Sally meet them at a nearby footbridge, hoping that this would calm Ms Achieng down.

Mr Muthami then tried to hand his phone to Ms Achieng so she could speak to her friends, but she adamantly refused.

The driver reported that Ronald then told him, "She has refused to speak totally? Leave her alone. She is not a small child. She knows what she is doing," before hanging up.

Fatal accident

Following the conversation, Mr Muthami said Ms Achieng exited the vehicle.

"She got out and started walking along the road with other pedestrians, back where we had come from."

The driver then left the scene.

Reports indicate that approximately one hour later, Ms Achieng was fatally hit by a separate, oncoming vehicle as she tried to walk back to her friend's house.

News of the death reached her family in Kisumu on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The tragedy was compounded by the fact the family had previously lost their father in a different road accident.