TD Jakes steps down from Potter’s House Church leadership, meet daughter taking over

Bishop T.D. Jakes has officially stepped down from the helm of The Potter's House Church in Dallas, passing the mantle of leadership to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts.



The announcement was made during a sermon on April 27, marking a significant generational transition in one of the most influential megachurches in the United States.

Early life and family background

Sarah Jakes Roberts was born in 1987 to Bishop T.D. Jakes and Serita Jakes. Raised in Dallas, Texas, she is the second youngest of five siblings—Thomas Dexter Jakes Jr., Jermaine Jakes, Jamar Jakes, and Cora Jakes.



Growing up in a family deeply rooted in Christian ministry, Sarah was exposed to the world of preaching and leadership from an early age, though her personal journey would take a more unconventional route.

A teenage motherhood that shaped her path

At the age of 14, Sarah became a mother—an experience that drastically altered the course of her life. She has openly discussed the challenges that came with teenage pregnancy, but also how it strengthened her character.

"Giving birth at 14 was incredibly difficult," she once said in an interview, "but it contributed to my work ethic and made me wise beyond my years." Her early struggles became a key part of her ministry, allowing her to connect deeply with people who feel broken or disqualified by their past.

Education and personal growth

Despite the challenges, Sarah pursued higher education and attended Texas Christian University (TCU).



During this time, she began the process of healing, rediscovery, and preparation for the impactful role she would later play in her father's ministry and leadership.

Marriage and ministry partnership

In November 2014, Sarah married Pastor Touré Roberts, a fellow author, entrepreneur, and founder of ONE: A Potter’s House Church in Los Angeles.



The two merged their families and are now parents to six children from their previous relationships and marriage. Together, they serve as co-pastors of ONE in Los Angeles and The Potter’s House of Denver.

Touré was the one who invited Sarah to preach her first sermon in 2014. “She was very calm and very serene. And she delivered a message,” he recalled, recognising the spiritual gift within her.

Achievements and leadership transition