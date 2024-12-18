Tragedy strikes Bishop Kiengei's church as pastor takes his own life

The Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) family is in mourning following the tragic death of Pastor Peterson Mwangi, who was found lifeless at his father’s farm in Sagana, Kirinyaga County.

The heartbreaking news has left the JCM Church and its leader, Bishop Ben Kiengei, devastated.

How did Peterson Mwangi die?

Pastor Mwangi, who served faithfully at JCM Church in Mtwapa, Mombasa, was discovered dead under tragic circumstances. His lifeless body was found at his father’s farm, a revelation that has left many questions unanswered.

According to Bishop Kiengei, Mwangi appeared to have been battling personal struggles that he kept to himself before his untimely death.

The distressing news was delivered to Bishop Kiengei by Mwangi’s wife, leaving the clergyman deeply shaken. In an emotional Facebook post, Kiengei expressed his disbelief and sorrow. He reflected on the young pastor’s promising future and lamented the silence that had overshadowed Mwangi’s struggles.

Even if you were at your end, battling it at the top, someone could have heard you. A young soul has departed, promising in servanthood and a bright soul.

The question that remains

Bishop Kiengei expressed his anguish over the circumstances of Mwangi’s death, wondering why the young man travelled all the way from Mombasa to Kirinyaga to take his life.

When I received a call from your wife, I thought you were somewhere praying or maybe visiting a friend only to find that you had taken your life some days ago. Your lifeless body was lying on your father's farm in Sagana.



Why come all the way from Mombasa, just to end your young life? How I wish you had spoken it out to someone. One day, depression will also be depressed.

Mwangi’s passing has sparked conversations about mental health, particularly among young people in ministry.