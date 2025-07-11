Unfortunate incident that gave Fridah Mwaka 'mum' title

NTV News anchor Fridah Mwaka has always been known for her poise and charisma on-screen, but few knew of the deeply personal and touching role she plays behind the scenes that of a foster mother.

Speaking candidly on NTV's Your World, Fridah shared her experience of stepping into motherhood, not through birth, but through love and divine purpose.

From aunt to ‘Mum’: An unexpected shift

Fridah explained that the children she now calls her own are part of her extended family. They tragically lost their mother, and being closely bonded with Fridah, they made a powerful choice.

“They lost their mother… and we are a close family,” she said on the show. One day, without warning or ceremony, the youngest child looked at her and called her ‘Mum’.

So one day I just wake up and they look at me and they call me mom. So, actually, [she] is the one who started, you know, she's like, mom, and then later, a few days later, she calls me mom and for me, I was like, God, what is this?

It was a turning point in her life. She had never imagined herself as a mother, but in that moment, she accepted the new role with grace.

“Because I’ve never been a mother before… I decided, you know what? I’m gonna move with the grace of God,” she shared with emotion.

Guided by grace and her own mother’s example

Fridah attributes her ability to take on this new chapter to the example set by her own mother.

“I’ve seen my mum, how she’s brought me up,” she said, adding that the spiritual strength passed down through generations helped her embrace the journey.

Later, she reflected further on Instagram:

Walking this journey, not having been a mother before, has only been by grace. Becoming a #FosterMum — I know I can never fill the gap their mum left, but I’m honoured they chose to call me ‘Mum’.

Fridah Mwaka

To her, being a foster mum is not just a label but a divine calling. “I find myself following God’s script,” she added, signifying how her faith has helped shape this new responsibility.

Building a new bond

It’s clear that the connection Fridah shares with her foster children runs deep. She beamed with pride while speaking about her daughter, who accompanied her to the NTV studio. “She is so pretty… This is my youngest, for now,” she said with a smile.

Her pride was evident as she applauded her daughter’s confidence and creativity. “Her confidence, creativity, and already doing greater things at her age melted my heart,” she shared in her post.

Fridah also noted a heartwarming coincidence that they actually resemble each other physically. “Coincidentally, we kinda look alike… So, that’s why I’m their mother. By the grace of God,” she explained.

Mothering through loss and healing

Losing a mother at a young age is one of the most traumatic experiences a child can face. Fridah acknowledges the emotional difficulty that comes with that kind of loss.

“It’s not easy at their age to lose a mother,” she said thoughtfully. However, she is determined to be a source of love, support, and stability in their lives.

NTV Swahili news anchor Fridah Mwaka

While she may not be able to replace their biological mother, Fridah sees her role as helping them heal and thrive. “As I play my part in her life, I find deep fulfilment knowing I’ve made an impact,” she concluded in her post.

A growing, grace-filled family