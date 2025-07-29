VJ Patelo gives his formula for success

The wedding was loud and the online chatter was louder, fueled by claims of a multi-million shilling ceremony.

But when VJ Patelo sat down with Oga Obinna to explain the source of his apparent wealth, his answer was surprisingly quiet.

The 26-year-old entertainer and content creator boiled his entire success down to a simple, three-part mantra: hard work, regular exercise, and God.

Pray to God first, God is the key. God will answer the prayer. After praying, work hard and exercise. Just like that. And focus.

The couple's wedding became a major talking point over the weekend, with clips and photos circulating widely online.

Vj Patelo and his wife, Diana during their wedding

The public interest led to their appearance on Obinna's show, where they addressed the buzz surrounding their union.

READ ALSO: How to check if someone is getting married in Kenya

During the interview, the conversation gained significant traction after the couple made claims regarding the multi-million shilling cost of their wedding.

While the discussion around the wedding's expenses sparked considerable online debate, Patelo shifted the focus to his personal philosophy for getting ahead in life.

Vj Patelo and his wife, Diana during their wedding

When asked about the source of his wealth, the entertainer and content creator asserted that his success was not the result of any complex scheme but rather a commitment to three fundamental pillars.

For many Kenyans, VJ Patelo is a known figure in the entertainment industry.

He has established a brand as a video jockey and popular content creator, building a following through his music and social media.

His recent marriage has thrust him further into the national spotlight, moving conversations beyond his career and into his personal life.

During the interview, the couple also offered insights into their relationship dynamic.

They confirmed their age difference, with Diana being 29 years old and Patelo 26.

They spoke openly about how they manage their household, explaining how they divide chores and responsibilities to maintain harmony.

We can both cook. I cook for her, she cooks for me. The food is for everyone. We both cook. There is someone for laundry.

This glimpse into their domestic life provided a different perspective on the couple, away from the flash of their public wedding.

As VJ Patelo and Diana begin their married life under intense public scrutiny, Patelo’s stated focus on foundational values presents a narrative that contrasts with the spectacle of his wedding.

READ MORE: 10 surprising things couples do on wedding night

By attributing his accomplishments to discipline and faith, he offers a straightforward message to his audience about what he believes truly matters.