Kenyan weddings that broke the internet: Fashion, glamour, guests & people behind them

Traditional weddings in Kenya have turned into spectacular events in which those who can afford it splash millions to make the day special, leaving a lasting impression and a statement, with the title ‘Wedding of the Year’ often in sight or doing rounds on social media.

Fashion designers are smiling all the way to the bank as couples turn the event into an expensive and luxurious affair, with a new generation of designers whose bold experimentation with fashion is defining the landscape and future of fashion in Kenya and beyond.

Fashion, elegance & class: Bolo Bespoke & the ‘wedding of the year’

When Bolo Bespoke sealed his romance with Mueni in a wedding, he made sure that he honoured the love of his life in style with friends and relatives joining him on the big day.

Dubbed “Traditional Wedding of The Year”, it was an expensive affair, where high fashion, decor and scrumptious meals donned the day.

Bolo’s personal touch as a designer was evident in their attire as well as those of guests at the high-profile event.

Blending vibrant traditional fabrics with contemporary designs and creativity, elegance was on display with unique outfits that reflected their African heritage.

Bolo wore a beautifully embroidered shirt with touches of Maasai-inspired beadwork with bespoke trousers and a sash which completed his bold fashion statement.

Mueni’s outfit was inspired by traditional Akamba dress and was an innovative approach to traditional Kenyan attire, entangled beadwork.

Her rich cultural heritage and pride in the same came out in the dress that was a blend of deep reds and golden hues with handwoven patterns.

Prince Indah & Winnie Nya Migori: The wedding that made headlines

When the Ohangla maestro decided to honour his wife, it was a wedding like no other, with Migori county playing host to high-profile celebrities and politicians who accompanied him.

The fleet of high-end vehicles that snaked its way in the streets of Migori attracted cheering crowds eager to catch a glimpse of their guests as well as the vehicles that are not a common sight in the county.

His show-stopping entry into Rapogi Village will be remembered for years to come with the village

The couple tapped into the skill and experience of Bolo Bespoke with Mueni revealing that she played a key role in sourcing materials for the bride’s attire.

Each attire was meticulously crafted, merging classic tailoring with contemporary flair for the occasion which was a beautiful celebration of heritage, community, and artistic expression.

The bride’s jewelry was on point with masterpieces crafted with care chosen for the day and each piece told a story and added to the bride’s grace and elegance.

Winnie Nya Migori, the lady of the moment had it all planned out well with three elegant outfits for different of the grand celebration.

With the moniker of her husband being Prince, royalty inspired one of her attires for the day, a flowing orange and purple gown, paired with golden jewellery.

The groom settled on a flowing cream gown made form vibrant traditional fabrics with intricate embroidery.

A stylish beaded necklace with a black pendant and a mix of white and gold beads adorned his neck.

A golden crown and a stylish fan which the groom held on his hand completed the look for the day.

Zakir Khosla: Stunning wedding, luxury cars & Diamond pocketing Sh129 million

Kenya had one of its most expensive weddings on December 21, 2024 when Zakir Khosla, the son of tycoon Imran Khosla married his wife.

The Khosla family’s deep pockets, influence and affluence was on full display during the joyous occasion that saw Diamond Platnumz pocket Sh129 million for performing at the wedding.

The wedding was a vibrant melting pot of religion, culture and modernity at the Arabic-themed celebration, reflecting both cultural heritage and modern luxury.

Emerald gown with golden embroidery and a stylish headgear was the bride’s choice for the exquisite wedding.

The groom matched the bride’s look with a traditional white and black kanzu with golden embroidery.

The groom wore a stylish keffiyeh that was a celebration of tradition and style at the beautiful Islamic wedding ceremony in Mombasa.

From the entertainment catalogue to the guests, the list featured the who is who in the country with President William Ruto, CS Aden Duale, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir Diamond Platnumz and Nandy among those in attendance.

A show-stopping lineup of luxury vehicles transported the couple and their guests.