Drama, creativity and talent is the fuels that powers the vibrant entertainment scene in the country and celebrity beef is a key catalyst in this industry.

Beefing is an art that some celebrities have embraced to push their brands, capturing the attention of audiences and dominating conversations while also excelling in their careers.

The latest beef to create a buzz is that pitting comedian Mulamwah against Oga Obinna with the latter storming out of a media interview upon being asked to come clean on why he has an issue with Mulamwah.

People are saying that you like to jump on people's shows. Like, if someone is trending, you jump on it with a story about them. What is your issue with Mulamwah?

It is at this point that Obinna, who is currently marketing his upcoming show opted to leave after providing a brief response.

"I do not want to talk about that story, and you are insisting. I do not want to talk about it. Let us talk about important things. I do not want to talk about people because anything I say is still shifted. Even the guy himself, offended, is a bully. Wasn't he the one who came after Kamene? With all due respect, I do not want to talk about it," Obinna stated before bolting out of Radio 47, a move that created a buzz.

Celebrity beefs play an integral role in entertainment culture with surpassing benefits to the protagonists involved in the conflicts or feuds.

Even before social media, celebrity success was fueled by beefs, altercations and theatrics that kept fans intrigued and looking forward to the next meeting or salvo that would be fired by either party.

Known for serving his raw truth and opinions, Andrew Kibe perhaps holds the record of having gotten into beefs with several celebrities while plying his trade in the media, on social media spaces and in interviews that he has granted.

Below are some benefits of celebrity beefs.

Publicity & Attention

With new stars rising every other day, remaining relevant and dominating conversations in social media spaces is key. Celebrity beefs often go viral, turning the spotlight on both parties with increased engagement that can boost careers, streams, and social media metrics.

Some take advantage of beefs to release projects, riding on the virality of the beefs to push content to their audiences.

Cultural Relevance & inspiring loyalty

Beefs shape rap and entertainment culture, fueling conversations, memes, and even fan loyalty , influencing music and fashion trends. Case in point is when Khaligraph Jones awakened fierce musical war in Kenya and Tanzania, declaring himself the best rapper and setting his eyes on conquering Tanzania.

"Tanzania you have 24 hours to respond to me or I will launch an attack and take over your whole industry," said the rapper.

The beef dominated social media for days with memes flying across, inspiring loyalty and healthy competition that inspires creativity in the industry.

Branding & identity: Heroes, villains & public image

Depending on how a beef is handled, it can be a source of drama that audiences love, creating a storyline that defines a celebrity’s public image, the values they cherish and their belief systems especially in matters that directly affect their audiences.

A well-handled beef can help define a celebrity’s image—whether as a villain, victim, underdog, or powerhouse.

Fuelling creativity

Beef inspires creativity with many channeling it into art and releasing powerful masterpieces especially in music. Both locally and globally, some of the most acclaimed tracks were inspired by beefs. Diss tracks, cryptic lyrics, or short clips and creative social media posts often result, which can become some of their most talked-about work.

Business moves & fortunes

Like marketing campaigns, strategic beefs can boost business and make fortunes for those involved. Staged or exaggerated feuds have their place in the industry and can boost album sales, concert attendance, or TV ratings.