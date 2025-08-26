Kevin Waire, professionally known as Wyre , is a Kenyan singer, songwriter, and record producer widely recognised as a pioneering and influential figure in the East African reggae and dancehall scene.

His career, spanning over two decades, is marked by successful group projects, a distinguished solo career, and significant international collaborations.

Group career

Wyre’s journey in the music industry gained prominence in the early 2000s as part of the urban music duo Necessary Noize , alongside Nazizi Hirji.

File image of Necessary Noize (Wyre and Nazizi) on stage

ADVERTISEMENT

The group was instrumental in shaping the contemporary Kenyan sound, blending elements of reggae, dancehall, and R&B with local flavours.

Their music addressed social issues and celebrated Kenyan identity, yielding memorable hits like ‘Kenyan Boy, Kenyan Girl’ and ‘Bless My Room’.

The duo’s work earned them critical acclaim, including multiple Kisima Music Awards, cementing their status as household names in the early 2000s.

Building on this success, Wyre and Nazizi collaborated with Ugandan musician Bebe Cool to form the East African Bashment Crew (EABC).

ADVERTISEMENT

East African Bashment Crew, comprising Uganda's Bebe Cool and Kenya's Nazizi and Wyre

This regional supergroup aimed to merge the vibrant dancehall cultures of Kenya and Uganda.

EABC released several popular tracks, including the cross-border hit ‘Fire Anthem’, which further elevated Wyre's profile across East Africa and showcased his ability to thrive in collaborative settings.

Solo success

ADVERTISEMENT

As a solo artist, Wyre has cultivated a distinct identity rooted in reggae and dancehall.

Wyre on stage at Kikuyu Love Sessions

His solo work is characterised by smooth vocals, compelling songwriting, and high-quality production.

He has released several solo albums, including Definition of a Love Child and Ten Years Wiser, which feature a catalogue of hits such as ‘Chuki’, ‘Uprising’, and ‘Sina Makosa’.

His consistency and dedication to his craft have made him a perennial force in the music industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

A significant aspect of Wyre's career is his international reach.

He has collaborated with a host of acclaimed global reggae and dancehall artists , including Alaine on the hit single ‘Nakupenda Pia’, as well as Cecile, Morgan Heritage, and Gramps Morgan.

These collaborations have not only expanded his audience but have also positioned him as a key ambassador for Kenyan music on the world stage.

His efforts have been recognised with numerous accolades, including multiple Channel O Music Video Awards for Best Reggae/Dancehall Video and an International Reggae and World Music Award (IRAWMA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry influence

Beyond performing, Wyre is an accomplished music producer and runs his own label, Love Child Records.

Wyre

Through his studio, he has been involved in producing music for himself and nurturing other artists, contributing to the industry's technical and creative growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through his longevity, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the reggae-dancehall genre, Wyre remains one of Kenya’s most respected and enduring musical talents.

READ ALSO: Kenyan celebrities rally around Wyre after passing of loved one

Personal life

While celebrated for his music, Wyre is also known for maintaining a distinct separation between his public persona and his private life.

Wyre with his wife, Hanifa

ADVERTISEMENT

He married his partner, Hanifa, in 2008, and the couple has one son.