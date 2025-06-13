April 29, 2025, the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) suspended all promotion of gambling and betting platforms, which also banned all influencers and celebrities from taking part in any marketing that involves betting activities.

The ban, which was a temporary move by the government aimed at protecting vulnerable groups from the effects of gambling, notified all influencers and content creators to steer clear of promoting betting platforms or risk legal trouble.

The suspension by BCLB and the government meant that efforts were being put in place to promote responsible gambling while safeguarding minors and other vulnerable individuals from exposure and immense addiction to gambling and betting content.

According to the officials, gambling ads are being pushed as quick, money-making schemes portrayed by public figures as legitimate investments or shortcuts to wealth, which is misleading, and affecting those involved.

BCLB chairperson Jane Makau warned this misleading portrayal has already led to real harm for families and communities. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) went on to warn that influencers who are luring followers into betting are involved in unethical and damaging acts.

The new rules state that no gambling advertisement by the influencers will be permitted without explicit approval from both the BCLB, DCI, the Kenya Film Classification Board( KFCB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) and Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

However, after several calls by multiple influencers for the government to ease the strict new rules, Bahati and Oga Obinna said they were among the many influencers ready to follow the new rules.

While speaking to the press alongside the chair of the board, Bahati thanked them for listening to the young people and mentioned that they were sorry for the past remarks to the board over the changes.

We are willing to follow the guidelines of the Betting Control and Licensing Board and the government as they guide us through this process.

Obinna stated that the board had reminded as content creators and influencers they are responsible for leading the society in a proper manner.

The mentioned that they have been given new responsibilities that are willing to take and discuss with other influencers. Obinna continued that they had been asked to encourage responsible gambling.

Above all, everything that we have discussed is that we really have to encourage responsible gamble because gambling is very addictive. And we have lost a couple of lives because of gambling.

Makau, also noted that after a fruitful engagement with the influencers and content creators, and assured that they had found a way forward. The aim is to bring control in an industry that can be harmful to the vulnerable

