Fans stand with Jacky Vike as she mourns death of 'Disco Matanga' star

The cast and fans of Disco Matanga are in mourning following the passing of Mzee Kilasi, popularly known as Gora Mbili.

His death was announced by actress and comedian Jacky Vike, also known as Awinja, who paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Natural talent

Mzee Kilasi may not have been a professional actor, but his contribution to Disco Matanga was invaluable.

Awinja described him as a natural, always punctual, and full of life. His presence on set was a joy, as he constantly shared stories about his experiences living in Mombasa, entertaining everyone with his wisdom and humour.

According to Awinja, he was always grateful for the opportunity to be part of the show, often expressing how much he enjoyed filming.

His involvement in 'Disco Matanga' gave him something exciting to look forward to, keeping him engaged and active. His authenticity and unique charm added a special touch to the series, making his role memorable.

Legacy of 'Disco Matanga'

'Disco Matanga' is a popular web series created by Jacky Vike. The show follows Awinja as she navigates the challenges of burying her brother, Izianunu, who dies under mysterious circumstances.

What should be a straightforward funeral turns into a chaotic yet humorous journey as the family encounters unexpected obstacles.

The show has captivated audiences with its mix of comedy and drama, drawing attention to cultural and social issues through its entertaining storytelling. Awinja's ability to blend humour with real-life situations has made the series a favourite among Kenyan audiences.

Cast of talented stars

The success of Disco Matanga is also attributed to its talented cast, which includes well-known names such as Eddy Butita, Nawal Mustafah, Jane Mulanda, Humphrey Maina, Asman Mwanza, YY Comedian, Nick Kwach, and Ricca Pokot, among others. Mzee Kilasi joined the cast in the second season, bringing his own unique charm to the show.

One of the standout aspects of Disco Matanga is the inclusion of non-professional actors. Awinja has often emphasised how much she values the raw, unfiltered performances of individuals like the late Mzee Kilasi.

Their authenticity and real-life experiences enrich the show, making it even more relatable and engaging for viewers.

Memorable premiere in Vihiga

Jacky Vike took 'Disco Matanga’s' first on-ground premiere to her home county of Vihiga. The turnout was phenomenal, with fans flocking to witness the show’s big-screen debut.

The event highlighted the growing popularity of the series and the deep connection it has forged with its audience.

The late Mzee Kilasi was among those who contributed to the second season’s success. His role, though unexpected, became a key part of the storyline, proving that talent and passion can shine through, even without formal training.

Farewell to a cherished star

The passing of Mzee Kilasi has left a void in the Disco Matanga family. His warmth, enthusiasm, and storytelling will be dearly missed.

As Awinja expressed, there is comfort in knowing that he enjoyed every moment of being part of the show.