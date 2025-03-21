Harsh realities Muthee Ndegenye faced that should inspire Kairu Wa Ndeiya

Breaking into the entertainment industry is no easy feat, as many young comedians have discovered.



Comedian Muthee Ndegenye, who rose to fame through his collaborations with Karwimbo, recently shared his journey of struggle and perseverance.



His story looking to uplift young creators, including comedian Kairu Wa Ndeiya, who recently quit his job at Inooro FM just two days after joining the station.

Ndegenye’s experience in the industry has been marked by harsh criticism, self-doubt, and the temptation to give up.



However, his story is also one of resilience, encouragement, and ultimate success.

Facing harsh criticism and online trolling

Ndegenye’s breakthrough came in 2021 when his mentor, Bishop Muthee Kiengei, invited him to join Kameme TV. While the opportunity was a significant step forward in his career, it came with unexpected challenges.



He recounted how, after appearing on his first show, he faced a barrage of criticism from viewers.

“I was insulted so much that I called my mother crying,” Ndegenye revealed. “I told her, ‘Mum, even though I want to build you a house, the kind of insults I’m facing out here are too much. Please, forget about seeing me on Kameme. I don’t want this job.’"

His frustration and discouragement were so overwhelming that he considered quitting altogether.

Mentors advice that kept Ndegenye going

At his lowest moment, Ndegenye’s mentor, Bishop Kiengei, stepped in with life-changing advice. Instead of letting negative comments define him, Kiengei encouraged Ndegenye to stay focused on his craft and ignore the backlash.

“Please, leave the comments section alone. Be yourself, do what you can, and God will bless you,” Kiengei advised.

Taking this advice to heart, Ndegenye decided to persist despite the negativity. His determination paid off when he was given another chance to appear on the show, an opportunity that propelled him further in his career.

Success through perseverance

By choosing to focus on his work rather than his critics, Ndegenye was able to achieve remarkable milestones. He attributes his success to Kiengei’s mentorship and his decision to persevere.

“The small car I am driving today is a result of listening to Kiengei. The house I built for my parents and the responsibilities I can now afford are all because I chose to ignore negativity and focus on my goals,” he said.

His message to fellow young comedians is clear: success requires resilience, patience, and the ability to shut out negativity.

Encouraging Kairu Wa Ndeiya to keep going

Ndegenye’s story is particularly relevant to comedian Kairu Wa Ndeiya, who recently resigned from Inooro FM after just two days, reportedly due to challenges and negative feedback.

In a heartfelt message to Kairu, Ndegenye urged him not to give up on his dream.

“Please, focus! You cannot be loved by everyone. Before you think of quitting, remember that I once struggled even to afford fare. Keep pushing!” he advised.

He reminded Kairu that many people would do anything to have the same opportunity he was walking away from.

That opportunity you want to throw away—so many people are desperately looking for it. Don’t give up. Grow, go, and become great.