Is 'Kash Money' worth the hype? Brutally honest review of Kenya's top Netflix show

By now, if you haven’t watched 'Kash Money', you’ve at least heard about it. The six-part Kenyan series that dropped on Netflix on January 31, 2025.

It trended for weeks across Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, with a number of fans calling it a masterpiece, while others say it was completely overhyped.

Curious to see what the hype was about, I grabbed my popcorn, poured a glass of wine, and settled in for the almost 4-hour ride.

Let’s just say—it was a lot. If you love high drama, family feuds, and crime sagas, this one’s for you. But if you’re looking for a straight-to-the-point plot, well, brace yourself!

Mysterious start that sets the tone

The show kicks off with an old man narrating a story about a trickster who lived deep in the forest. His audience? A group of eager children, hanging onto his every word. It seems like a random folk tale, but soon, you realise it’s the backbone of the entire plot.

At the heart of 'Kash Money' is a powerful family empire thrown into chaos after the sudden death of its patriarch, Mr Joe Jenga (played by the legendary John Sibi-Okumu).

His death sparks that lights up a series of betrayals, power struggles, and hidden secrets.

Jenga owned his role like a boss, channeling the ruthless energy of famous Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs or inhuman Damon from 'The Vampire Diaries'.

But his death? Suspiciously fast. One minute he’s battling health issues, the next he’s kidnapped—twice! First by his own son (who has no clue they’re related) and then by the actual killer (we’ll get to that in a bit). And just like that, boom—he’s found dead in his own bed with a gunshot wound.

When? How did his killer smuggle him out of that abandoned building in the middle of nowhere, into his house without raising a single eyebrow? The transitions were so rushed that I had to pause and ask, 'Wait, how did we get here?'

Power, lust & the forbidden love story we didn’t ask for

Right from episode one, 'Kash Money' flaunts its wealth and power with a flashy nightclub scene. But before you even take in the neon lights and expensive drinks, you’re thrown into a business meeting that turns into an intense love scene between Njangi (Lenana Kariba) and Kate (Amara Tari)

Here’s where it gets awkward— Lenana Kariba’s character and Amara Tari’s character are cousins. And not in a we-just-found-out way.

Lenana’s character already knew before things got steamy! And yet, when Amara Tari's dad caught them and revealed their connection, he acted shocked. Sir, please!

If that wasn’t messy enough, Amara’s character later decides to switch lanes and go for governor's (Janet Mbugua) spoiled son, Shady (Ron Kariuki) . Strategy of course. Money rules everything in 'Kash Money'.

So many subplots, so many questions

By the time I reached episode three, I had a major realisation: this series is doing the most. There are so many storylines competing for attention that at times, it’s hard to keep track.

Everyone gets their moment to shine, which is great for the actors but not so great for the storyline. At some point, I genuinely lost track of what the main focus was.

Was it about the chaos within Joe Jenga’s family—because there was a lot of it? Or maybe it was all about the mysterious tale teller, slowly weaving his revenge plot in the background?

Or was it Christian’s (Morris the Actor) journey—abandoned by his father, Joe Jenga, due to family issues, now suddenly the heir to everything, despite having a long list of enemies? Is this a rags-to-riches story or the other way around? Honestly, I was lost walahi!

What 'Kash Money'gets right

If there’s one thing 'Kash Money' nailed, it’s the visuals. This series is a feast for the eyes—rich colours, striking costumes, and a crisp, high-energy production style. Unlike many Kenyan shows that suffer from dull cinematography, this one is alive.

And then there’s the language. If you love sharp English with a polished accent, the cast delivers. No flubbering, no awkward pauses—just smooth, confident dialogue.

The only downside? The excessive cursing. It felt like every other sentence had a swear word. It almost gave 'All The Queen’s Men' energy!

When we hosted Sanaipei Tande at Pulse Live Kenya, she laughed about it, saying that cursing just came naturally in her role. Fair enough, but at some point, it felt like a bit too much.

Standout performances

Let’s talk about Amara Tari. From her first appearance, she exudes confidence, and her accent had me convinced she was Nigerian (I even told her so when she visited our studio!).

She played her role well, though at times, the writing seemed to lose her in the chaos.

Sanaipei Tande also gave us something fresh. We’ve always known her as a music queen, but she’s proving she can act just as well.

And of course, the street gang element—because what’s a Kenyan production without one? But credit where it’s due. Gwangi (Dedan Juma) didn’t just play a gangster; he was the gangster. He owned that role, no notes.

And then there’s the soft-hearted hitman, Christian (Morris the Actor), who completely shattered expectations. I mean, I’ve seen him in 'Sketchy Africans' comedy show , and I honestly thought, No way he can pull this off. But guess what? He did!

Oh, and let’s not forget that 'sianda' moment in the bar scene. If you’re lost, just check out Savara’s latest song, and you’ll get it.

If you managed to stay focused through the tangled web of characters and subplots, you’d realise is actually one big revenge plot, or so I thought.

Remember the old man telling the story at the beginning? By the final episode, Lenana’s character is seen reporting back to him, confirming, "The first part is done."

But who is he really? The series hints that he might be Mr Jenga’s long-lost brother, and father to Lenana's character, but the details are so vague that it’s mostly guesswork. Hopefully, Season two will give us some proper answers.

Is 'Kash Money' worth your time?

'Kash Money' is an ambitious project that pushes the boundaries of Kenyan storytelling. It’s flashy, dramatic, and visually stunning. However, the plot sometimes feels overstretched, trying to do too much at once.

That said, it’s still a good watch—especially for fans of crime dramas and family sagas. If you’re looking for deep, layered storytelling, you might find yourself frustrated at times.

But if you enjoy stylish, high-energy series with a mix of power, betrayal, and forbidden love, then Kash Money is definitely for you.