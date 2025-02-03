MC Kajim takes early steps in mentoring son for a career like his

Popular radio comedian, event MC, and brand ambassador MC Jimmie Kajim is setting the stage for his firstborn son, Baby Ace Jalen simply AJ Kajim, to follow in his footsteps.



At just two years and seven months old, Baby AJ is already making waves as a celebrity kid, joining the growing list of influencer children in Kenya.

With 1,735 followers on Instagram and counting, Baby AJ is quickly becoming a recognisable name in the digital space.



His father is determined to guide and mentor him into a household name, a journey that has now kicked off with a major brand endorsement.

Baby AJ recently bagged his first deal as a brand ambassador for, a clothing store. Overjoyed by this milestone, MC Kajim took to social media to share his excitement.

New Week New Month New Brand…2025—My Year of Next Level from Glory to Glory.Like Father Like Son, I am thrilled to announce that Baby @aj_kajim & I are the new Brand Ambassadors of Zannetti Gentlemen.

Expressing his gratitude, Kajim credited divine intervention for this achievement.

This comes as a testimony of what God can do. I want to take this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for this opportunity to serve and work with my son. It is my prayer that I will shape, guide, and mentor this young man to become a household name by God’s help.

Kajim also extended his appreciation to the brand for trusting them with the role.

Baby AJ is now part of an elite group of celebrity kids who have secured lucrative brand deals at a young age.



Recently, Mueni Bahati, daughter of musician Bahati and Yvette Obura, signed a deal as a brand ambassador at just nine years old.



Other well-known celebrity kids with endorsement deals include Ladasha Belle Wambo (daughter of Size 8 and DJ Mo), Kyla Omondi, (Eric Omondi's daugter) Ricca Pokot (DJ Pierra Makena’s daughter), and Amber Ray’s daughter, Africannah Rapudo.

The trend of children becoming brand ambassadors is on the rise, with brands recognising their influence and appeal among young parents and family-oriented audiences.