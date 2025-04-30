Consistent routine that secured Diana Luvanda dream Nollywood role [Pulse Interview]

Kenyan actress Diana Luvanda is living her Nollywood dream, one that began with childhood nostalgia and has now blossomed into a continental career milestone.



Her debut in the Nigerian film ‘Love and Motivation’ marks a major leap, not just for her as an individual, but also for growing cross-border collaboration between Kenya and Nigeria’s film industries. In an Instagram post she shared:

I grew up watching Nollywood movies but never knew I would get here at some point. Being able to step into the vibrant world of Nollywood, all the way from Kenya, has truly been an incredible journey.

From Nairobi to Nollywood

Luvanda has built her reputation in Kenya with roles in popular productions like ‘Zari’, ‘Jiji’, ‘Country Queen’, and ‘Anti-Social'.



But it was her consistency on social media that landed her first Nollywood gig. While speaking to this writer, she shared how she landed the role in Nigeria and what the entire experience was like for her.

Apart from the films and shows, I post everything I do on social media. One of the producers saw my work and spoke to an actor-producer friend of mine, asked for my number, and asked if we could work together. We planned everything, but I was still shooting something else, so he pushed it to this year.

The process involved months of planning, coordination, and logistics. Though initially delayed due to her commitments in Kenya, the team regrouped this year and wrapped filming just last month.

First-time experience in Nigeria

Travelling to Nigeria for the first time, Diana was introduced to an entirely new filmmaking culture, one known for its hustle and long production hours.

"It was my first time in Nigeria and it was intense,” she recalled. “They work through Sundays and shoot all night. The work ethic is on another level—they literally live on set.”

Despite being the only foreigner on set, Diana was warmly welcomed.

They picked me from the airport, settled me into a hotel, and walked me through how things work. On set, I even got to work with a director I’ve watched for years!

She found particular support from her co-star, who helped her navigate the local accent and pace of the production.

Two Nollywood films and a crash course in discipline

While in Nigeria, Diana featured in ‘Love and Motivation’—an emotionally charged romance—and another film yet to be released. She was scheduled for a third but had to opt out due to a tight schedule.

I was the lead and in almost every scene. It was emotionally draining with lots of crying and love scenes—definitely not my usual comfort zone.

What surprised her most was how well-oiled the Nigerian film machine is.

“Call time was 7am, but everyone’s there by 6:50. Your lines? Memorised. Your movement? Locked in. They expect you to be ready because the director has no time to walk you through.” The cultural exchange proved enriching, not just professionally but also personally.

What’s next for Diana Luvanda?

Luvanda is keen on growing her audience both in Kenya and Nigeria. She also expressed deep gratitude to her Kenyan fans for their overwhelming support.

I checked the comment section and was like, ‘What the heck?’ Kenyans took over the comments—it was beautiful.