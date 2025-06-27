This week, Kenyan musicians have delivered a fresh batch of tracks that promise to get you moving, melt your heart and spark conversations.

From hard-hitting hip-hop to smooth R&B and socially conscious anthems, here are six standout releases you need on your playlist right now.

1. 'Machete' by Buruklyn Boyz

Mr Right and Ajay, Buruklyn Boyz

Straight out of Nairobi’s Buruburu estate, Buruklyn Boyz return with 'Machete', a high-energy hip-hop banger produced by Enock of Five8records.

Their razor-sharp lyricism rides a pulsating beat that demands full volume. Perfect for anyone craving raw street vibes.

With authentic storytelling and unfiltered flow, this track cements the duo’s reputation as one of Kenya’s fiercest underground voices.

2. 'I Got You' by Jovial ft. Otile Brown

Otile Brown

For a dose of romance, tune into 'I Got You', a graceful R&B duet by Jovial and Otile Brown.

Produced by Vicky Pon Dis, the mellow instrumentation underpins two complementary vocals that convey deep loyalty and devotion.

Whether crafting a wedding playlist or simply celebrating love, this song’s warm melody and heartfelt lyrics make it an instant classic.

3. 'Mapambano' by Arrow Bwoy

Arrow Bwoy

Arrow Bwoy uses his platform for change on 'Mapambano', a stirring track about justice, police brutality and good governance.

Backed by Grandmastatek’s beats, his incisive lyrics call listeners to action and reflect the struggles faced by many Kenyans today.

Mapambano is an anthem for anyone seeking progress through art and advocacy.

4. 'Pewa' - Cheruu & Modest Chabari

'Pewa' by Cheruu & Modest Chabari

R&B aficionados will appreciate 'Pewa', a soulful collaboration between Cheruu and producer Modest Chabari.

Cheru's smooth vocals glide over laid-back grooves as they explore themes of emotional openness and reconciliation.

It’s the ideal soundtrack for a late-night drive or a quiet evening in.

5. 'Get Together' by YBW Smith ft. Soundkraft

YBW Smith

Rising star YBW Smith joins forces with Soundkraft on 'Get Together', an upbeat anthem celebrating community and unity.

Its infectious rhythm and positive message invite everyone to dance and connect.

Delivering a feel-good energy that captures Kenya's communal spirit, this track is both a party starter and a reminder of music’s power to bring people closer.

6. 'Backbencher' - Toxic Lyrikali

Toxic Lyrikali

Toxic Lyrikali flips a dancehall riddim beat into a gritty street tale on 'Backbencher'.

Over a bouncing rhythm, he embraces the underdog role, celebrating those who sit at the back of the class but rule the backstreets.

His razor-sharp wordplay and confident delivery turn every verse into a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever been written off.

It’s a masterclass in turning a simple school metaphor into an anthem of hustle and loyalty.