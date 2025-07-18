Idd Aziz emerges as Kenya’s most streamed artist abroad, here are songs topping

Kenyan vocalist Idd Aziz is leading the charge in taking Kenya’s sound to the world.

According to Spotify, Aziz is the most streamed Kenyan artist internationally in the first half of 2025, cementing his status as one of the country’s most influential musical exports.

His soaring Afrohouse anthem 'Time Mimi' a collaboration with Germany-based artist Dhali tops Spotify’s newly released 2025 Global Impact List, which ranks the 30 Kenyan songs with the highest number of international streams so far this year.

Aziz’s impact doesn’t stop at one song. Also featured on the list are his genre-bending tracks 'Mentuliza' with Anthony Keyrouz and 'Penda' with JimmX, proving that his unique blend of Afrohouse, Swahili rhythms, and spiritual themes is captivating global listeners.

A Global Sound with Deep Roots

Aziz’s sound is rooted in traditional East African melodies but is delivered with a modern, global touch that appeals to diverse audiences.



His music is not just being streamed it’s being danced to, remixed, and shared across continents.

The breakout success of Time (Mimi), in particular, shows how spiritual music infused with electronic elements can travel far and wide.

The collaboration with Dhali a producer returning to music after a hiatus also highlights Nairobi’s growing appeal to global creatives.

A collective ascent of Kenyan talent

While Aziz is the headline story, he’s not alone. The Global Impact List shines a light on a broad range of Kenyan artists who are making meaningful inroads internationally.

From industry veterans to new voices, the list captures the richness and variety of Kenya’s musical landscape.

Bien, formerly of Sauti Sol, appears multiple times with collaborations like 'All I Need' and 'Safari', further demonstrating his sustained global appeal.

His transition into a solo act has not dimmed his star power if anything, it’s magnified it.

Savara’s 'Sianda' a smooth afro-fusion release is another standout, especially in European cities with significant Kenyan diaspora communities.

Among the rising voices, Njerae’s 'Beg For It' is a notable entry. It’s the only solo track by a female Kenyan artist on the list, making her inclusion particularly significant.