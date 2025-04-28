Breaking borders: Data reveals massive global demand for Kenyan music

Kenya’s music scene is taking a powerful stride onto the world stage, according to fresh data released by Spotify.

In a banner year for the country’s artists, Kenyan music was discovered by first-time listeners over 95 million times globally in 2024.

This is a testament to Kenya's rapidly rising influence in the international music scene.

The streaming giant’s latest insights highlight an explosion of global interest across a variety of Kenyan genres, from the high-energy beats of Gengetone to the soulful rhythms of Afro-pop, the timeless allure of Benga, and vibrant contemporary fusions that weave traditional Kenyan sounds with global music trends.

In 2024, hundreds of Kenyan artists secured spots on Spotify’s most influential editorial playlists, underlining their rising status on the global music map.

Listeners around the world dedicated more than 120,000 hours to enjoying Kenyan music, a clear indicator of the growing appetite for the country’s diverse sounds.

The impact is not just in listening hours: fans worldwide have created over 16 million playlists featuring Kenyan artists, helping to amplify their reach across borders.

Meanwhile, local consumption of Kenyan music experienced an extraordinary surge, growing by 277% over the past three years, a reflection of increasing national pride and support for homegrown talent.

Kenya’s influence abroad also continues to expand, with the country’s music exports measured by streams from outside Kenya , rising by 94% during the same period.

Notably, female Kenyan artists made impressive strides on the global stage, with their international streams increasing by a remarkable 98% in 2024.

Overall, Kenyan artists are now consistently achieving millions of streams every month on Spotify, signaling their solid and growing presence in the global music industry.

"These figures demonstrate that Kenyan music is no longer just a regional phenomenon but a significant player on the global stage," said Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Africa.

"The growth both domestically and internationally creates opportunities for Kenyan artists and the broader cultural economy. What we’re witnessing is the result of incredible talent combined with digital accessibility that allows these unique sounds to reach audiences worldwide."

Kenyan artists are not only winning fans abroad but also cultivating a stronger, more engaged audience at home.

This dual success story reflects a broader global trend, streaming platforms are making it easier for diverse musical voices to find international audiences, breaking down traditional industry barriers.

The surge is powered by a dynamic mix of Kenya’s established superstars and an exciting wave of emerging talent, all carrying the torch of Kenya’s rich musical heritage into new territories.

Whether blending local traditions with modern sounds or redefining genres entirely, these artists are showing that Kenya’s creative voice is louder — and more loved — than ever before.