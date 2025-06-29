Wakadinali’s new album, 'Victims of Madness 2.0', landed on June 28, 2025, adding a powerful new chapter to the discography of one of Kenya’s most influential hip hop groups.

Victims of Madness 2.0

The 22-track project dives deep into the realities of life in Nairobi, expanding on the themes that first brought the group into the national spotlight.

The trio build on the foundation they laid in 2020 with the original 'Victims of Madness', expanding their sound while staying grounded in the everyday struggles of city life.

The first 'Victims of Madness' arrived at a time when Nairobi’s hip hop scene was shifting, with new voices emerging to speak on police brutality, inequality and urban survival.

Songs like 'XXL' and 'Kim Jong Un' combined English, Swahili and Sheng to paint a picture of a city under pressure.

'Victims of Madness 2.0' sharpens that lens.

From the opening in 'Intro (Kitu Sewer)' to the unfiltered lyrics of daily hustle in tracks like 'Chizi, Dream Team' and 'Mjanja Mjini', Wakadinali stick to the themes that resonate with many of their listeners.

Skits and interludes woven throughout the album echo real conversations and casual performances, creating a soundtrack that feels both cinematic and authentic.

Two of the album’s tracks were released as singles before the full project dropped, offering early insight into the direction Wakadinali was taking.

Wakadinali performing 'Maproso'

'Maproso', released in September 2024, stands out on 'Victims of Madness 2.0' as a bridge between Kenya’s musical past and its dynamic present.

Featuring veteran singer Suzanna Owiyo, the track opens with a guitar loop and traditional Benga rhythms that immediately signal a nod to East African heritage.

Another standout, 'Tamashani', came out in early 2025 with guest features from Skillo, Sudough Doss and Katapilla.

'Tamashani' by Wakadinali, Skillo, Sudough Doss and Katapilla.

From the opening bars, each artist stakes a claim to their hustle, trading bars about late‑night grind sessions, small victories and big dreams.

Placed as the album’s closing track, 'Tamashani' feels like a fitting finale for the album, and a good choice for a Friday night out.

Beyond the singles, other tracks drive home the lived experiences of ordinary Kenyans. 'No Money No Job' voices the frustration of unemployment and financial uncertainty.

'Vile Nawawasha' captures themes of self confidence and expression, while skits break up the intensity with slices of humor and commentary.

Released in a year marked by youth discontent, economic strain and cultural shifts, 'Victims of Madness 2.0' feels especially timely.

