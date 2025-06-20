Ticket refund plans announced as Blankets & Wine cancels June edition

The organisers of the popular music and lifestyle festival, Blankets & Wine, have announced the cancellation of their upcoming June edition scheduled for 29th June 2025.

The decision comes amid growing unrest in the country and the anticipation of protests slated for 25th June.

A difficult yet necessary decision

In an official statement, the team behind Blankets & Wine confirmed that the cancellation followed extensive consultations with their security teams and partners.

The situation was flagged as volatile and high risk in terms of potential damage to property and the safety of their staff during set-up.

In light of the ongoing unrest within our country, and specifically the anticipated nationwide demonstrations on June 25th, we regret to inform you that we have made the difficult, yet necessary decision to cancel the upcoming June edition of Blankets & Wine.

Organisers highlighted their primary role as creators of joyful spaces, and the challenge of navigating such a large-scale production amid instability.

“Our work is creating and holding space for joy,” the team noted, adding that despite having an exciting experience planned for June, the safety of attendees, staff, and collaborators had to come first.

Standing in solidarity with Kenyans

Blankets & Wine, which has long branded itself as more than just a festival, also used the opportunity to express solidarity with the broader Kenyan public.

“We believe it is imperative to prioritise security for our community while also standing in solidarity with fellow Kenyans,” the statement continued.

The festival joins a growing list of events and institutions choosing caution amid uncertainty, with businesses, schools, and event organisers all having to adjust plans in response to the social and political climate.

Music lovers and revellers have a blast at the Blankets and Wine July 2023 edition.

Refund process underway

To address concerns from ticket holders, the Blankets & Wine team reassured fans that all ticket purchases for the June edition would be fully refunded.



Season ticket holders will also receive a proportional refund for the June portion of their package.

“There will be a full refund for all tickets purchased for the June edition and for season ticket holders, a proportional refund for the June portion of the ticket will be issued,” they stated, adding that refunds would be processed within 14 working days via the original payment method.

Hope for September editions in Nairobi and Bradford