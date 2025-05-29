Milestones Bien hit to be among top Artists in East Africa

Singer and music executive Bien-Aimé Baraza, a former member of the award-winning boy band Sauti Sol, is reaching unparalleled heights as a solo artist and the recent wins mark a thrilling new chapter in his artistic journey.

Milestones Bien has hit recently

His historic appearance on The Breakfast Club

Recently, Bien made headlines by becoming the first East African musician to grace the studio of the American radio show The Breakfast Club in New York. This appearance solidifies his status as one of Africa's top musical talents on an international platform.

A few top acts who have appeared on The Breakfast Club include Drake, Former US Vice President Kamala Harris, Kanye West, Davido, Wizkid.

During the interview, Bien shared insights into his time with Sauti Sol emphasizing that stepping out on his own was one of the best decisions he has made. "Going solo was my second lease on life," he stated.

He reflected on starting his musical journey at a young age and expressed excitement about the upward trajectory of his career.

Commanding Live Performances

Bien further cemented his reputation as one of the best live performers in the East African music industry during his performance at the Trace Music Awards in Zanzibar, where he shared the stage with Mario from Tanzania.

Following their performance of the song 'Nairobi,' fans across social media were quick to comment on the stark contrast in stage dynamics, praising Bien's stage presence and his ability to captivate the audience.

Accolades and Recognition

Bien's work has not gone unnoticed in the industry; earlier this year, he was awarded the Trace Award for Best Artist in Eastern Africa – a historic win as it marks the first time a Kenyan artist has received this accolade.

His accolades extend beyond this award; he has also garnered a nomination for Best East African Artist at the Headies Awards 2025.



Furthermore, he remains the most streamed Kenyan artist on Spotify, underlining his widespread appeal and influence in the music scene.

In 2024, Bien won the Pulse Influencer Award in the music category.

Bien’s solo International Tours

Bien recently completed a successful tour across key cities in the United States, including Washington, D.C., Boston, New York, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle, and Minneapolis.

Each performance captivated audiences, giving them a taste of the rich and vibrant sounds of Kenyan and East African music.

These tours are not just concerts; they represent Bien’s strategic effort to rebrand himself as a leading solo performer and entertainer on an international stage.

Shining Beyond Sauti Sol

While Sauti Sol has dominated African music charts for over 20 years, earning global recognition as one of the continent’s most successful bands, Bien has carved out his own successful path as a solo artist.

He continues to celebrate his roots within Sauti Sol, expressing pride in his bandmates and the collaborative nature of their relationship. “We are all working together,” he shared during his Breakfast Club appearance. “We are all writing for one another and producing for one another.”

As Bien Baraza continues to make waves throughout East Africa and beyond, fans remain hopeful for a reunion with Sauti Sol, while also celebrating the birth of a new era in his artistic journey.