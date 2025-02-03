One year later - Ciru Muriuki pays raw tribute to fiancé Charles Ouda

Digital creator and media personality Ciru Muriuki has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late fiancé, Charles Ouda, marking the one-year anniversary of his death.



Ouda, a talented actor and creative force, passed away on February 3, 2024, at the age of 38.

A heartfelt tribute

In an emotional tribute shared on social media, Ciru Muriuki spoke about the overwhelming pain of losing her fiancé, Charles Ouda. She described the day of his passing as the moment she truly understood devastating, earth-shattering pain.

A year ago today, I learned what pain was. True, devastating, earth shattering pain. And in the minutes, hours, days since, your absence has taught me yet another lesson; that you were truly the love of my life. I hate living without you. I hate not being able to see you.

Muriuki continued by reflecting on the immense loss, stating that a year ago, the world lost "one of its brightest stars." She ended the post by reaffirming her love for him.

I hate never hearing your voice, your laugh, whatever new nickname you conjured up for me. I hate not creating with you. I hate falling asleep without you. I hate waking up without you.



I hate that this is my reality now, this life sentence without parole. I hate that a year ago, the world lost one of its brightest stars. I love you my king. Always. Always. The Legacy of Charles Ouda

Charles Ouda’s career spanned a variety of roles, from acting to music and scriptwriting. Born and raised in Nairobi, Ouda’s journey began immediately after high school, eventually leading him to the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

His passion for acting shone through in performances at the Kenya National Theatre, where his first role in Lwanda, Man of Stone made a lasting impact.

His acting career further flourished with roles in local TV shows such as Better Days, Makutano Junction, and Changing Times.



His contributions to the entertainment industry extended beyond acting, as he worked as a writer and presenter for programs like Know Zone, and served as a coach on Tusker Project Fame.

In addition to acting, Ouda ventured into the music industry, writing for the Coca Cola PopStars group, SEMA, and releasing his own single “Superstar” in collaboration with Dan Aceda.



His work as a scriptwriter and director earned recognition through films like Who Are You?, Waiting Room, and Count It Out.

A shared future cut short