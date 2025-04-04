WATCH: Obinna's reaction after seeing ex-girlfriend's moves in leaked video

If there’s anyone who has seen it all when it comes to heartbreak, messy breakups, and online drama, it’s media personality and comedian Oga Obinna.

Known for his cheeky humour and openness about his personal life, Obinna has never shied away from confessing that love has not exactly been kind to him.

And while he often jokes about his fondness for women with ‘big nyash’, his love life seems to be anything but humorous lately.

READ ALSO: Personal struggle that pushed Oga Obinna to a DNA test

Trouble with ex-girlfriend Liz Kawela

Obinna's latest headline moment entails a messy fallout with his ex-girlfriend Liz Kawela.

Liz made headlines in 2024, when she reported Obinna to the police at Gigiri Police Station, accusing him of stealing Sh2.5 million in cash and her Range Rover, then disappearing.

According to Liz, the two had been in a serious relationship for a year and even lived together in her house in Kitisuru. S

She claimed that not only did she allow Obinna and his four children to move in with her, but she was also the one financially supporting him throughout the relationship.

Liz further told the police that while they were out having lunch in Kiserian, Obinna allegedly sent his personal assistant and several men to her house, where they reportedly took cash, bedding, and household items worth Sh2.5 million.

She also claimed that most of the vehicles Obinna uses are actually hers.

Obinna responds with receipts

Obinna, on his part , denied all the allegations. He fired back saying it was actually Liz who owed him money, not the other way round.

In a bid to clear his name, he even released screenshots and receipts to support his claims. He also mentioned that when their relationship ended, he left behind one of his cars.

What made the story even more dramatic is that other individuals came out accusing Liz of also owing them money, adding more layers to the unfolding saga.

READ ALSO: Reason Dem Wa Facebook is asking Obinna for a child

The intimate video controversy

Just when the dust was starting to settle, another storm hit—this time involving an alleged intimate video.

Obinna took to social media to express his disbelief and disappointment after receiving videos of a woman, whom many fans suspect to be Liz. The videos, according to Obinna, were sent to him by his PA and several fans.

Obinna jokingly lamented how shocked he was at what he saw. He wondered why he never got to experience the ‘deadly styles’ the woman showcased in the alleged video while they were still together.

Obinna claimed that during their time as a couple, she portrayed herself as innocent and reserved, only for him to now discover a completely different side of her.

So I have watched the videos. Omosh alinitumia na yeye alitumiwa na Peter kioi and then kuna zingine mafans wananitumia. It’s such a cringe moment like now Omosh, my PA…. There are some things Omosh hafai kuona coz hangeniforwada hiyo video bila kuwatch, And now I have a lot of questions…



Mbona mi sikuonyeshwa mastingo deadly deadly? Mbona sikupangwa nikaambiwa niaje, mi ni mdeadly? We umekaa tu hapo unajifanya vile wewe ni innocent so ni mimi nakupamga nakumabia niaje kuna hii inaitwa hivi….na wewe ndio chairlady wa mastingo deadly deadly. Am feeling very disappointed.

Despite the accusations and the viral video buzz, Liz Kawela has remained silent.

She hasn’t responded to Obinna’s recent online comments, nor has she addressed the video in question.

READ ALSO: Obinna explains his multiple baby mama situation to daughter

Obinna moves forward — With laughter

Through it all, Obinna seems to be doing what he does best — laughing through the madness.