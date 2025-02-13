What pushed Jeridah Andayi to walk away from 1st love after 24 years of commitment

Jeridah Andayi, a veteran radio presenter, is marking World Radio Day with a heartfelt reflection on her journey in the industry.

Having made a name for herself at Radio Citizen, where she worked for almost two decades, Jeridah recently left the Royal Media Services-owned station and relocated to the United States.

On February 13, as the world celebrates the power of radio, she took to social media to share a nostalgic glimpse of her relationship with the medium, describing it as her first true love.

Jeridah Andayi’s emotional reflection on radio

In her post, Jeridah compared her connection with radio to a deep, passionate relationship—one that began with love but later experienced its struggles.

We met in 1999! We fell in love. Deeply in love. Like soulmates. Lovebirds. Then we got a little… well… we just… (sigh)… the magic, the spark, the magnetic energy kind of… I don’t know… We still loved each other… I think. But the energy sort of… I’m sorry… It’s me. I’m the issue.

According to Jeridah, radio had given its all, probably still loving her as it did from the start. However, she admitted that she might have become the problem, describing herself as impatient, hard to love, unpredictable, and easily bored.

After 24 years in radio, she explained that she needed a break to realign and work on herself. Despite stepping away, she confessed that she misses being on air.

I was committed for 24 plus years. That’s long. I just needed a break. To find myself. To align… To work on me. So I took a break from my first true love. Do I miss (him)? Well… Happy World Radio Day. Radio is my first true love on these career streets.

Jeridah's journey in radio

Jeridah’s story began in Western Kenya, where she grew up in a small village in Kakamega. Her early years in Chakol High School, Busia, were instrumental in shaping her ambition, as she developed a passion for the media industry.

She was deeply inspired by Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC)’s radio programme, The Burden of Proof. This show, which she fondly recalls, ignited her interest in broadcasting.

Her father’s friendship with the late legendary broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela played a significant role in her journey.

She got her first job at KBC, where she began honing her skills and laying the foundation for what would become an illustrious media career.

Legacy at Royal Media Services

Jeridah’s most remarkable professional journey took off in 2004, when she joined Royal Media Services (RMS) as a Transmission Controller for Radio Citizen. She held this role for an impressive 20 years and seven months, steadily climbing the ranks.

Her dedication and talent saw her rise through multiple promotions, with one of her key milestones being her appointment as Radio Manager from August 2018 to January 2020.

In January 2020, the mother of four achieved another career breakthrough when she was promoted to Brand Manager, where she played a crucial role in overseeing RMS’s branding strategies.

Throughout her time at RMS, Jeridah was not just a presenter but also a mentor. She guided many upcoming broadcasters, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in Kenyan radio.

Despite relocating to the United States, Jeridah has remained tight-lipped about her next move. While she has not publicly disclosed her new career path, her deep love for radio suggests she might still have a connection to the industry.