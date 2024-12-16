10 types of people you’ll meet at end-of-year office parties

End-of-year office parties are a melting pot of personalities.

As the festive season rolls in, colleagues shed their professional facades, and you get to see who they really are when the work email notifications are muted.

Some are the life of the party, while others lurk in the corners, nursing a glass of juice. These gatherings aren’t just a celebration—they’re a social experiment waiting to happen.

Here’s a light-hearted look at the different types of people you’ll inevitably encounter at an end-of-year office party.

1. The overenthusiastic organiser

This person has been planning the party since July. From sending multiple reminders to ensuring the decorations are picture-perfect, they are the heart and soul of the event.

Expect them to flit around, clipboard in hand, making sure everything runs like clockwork.

2. The social butterfly

They seem to know everyone and are determined to make sure everyone knows everyone else too.

Their energy is infectious, and they’ll be seen flitting between groups, laughing loudly, and dragging people to the dance floor.

3. The reluctant attendee

This person only showed up because it was mandatory—or because they heard there would be free food.

They spend most of their time checking their phone or staring longingly at the exit.

4. The overdressed diva

They treat the office party like it’s the Met Gala. Sparkly dresses, tailored suits, and shoes that cost a small fortune—they make sure all eyes are on them.

Even if it’s a casual event, they’ll find a way to glam it up.

5. The office comedian

Armed with an arsenal of jokes, this person takes it upon themselves to entertain the crowd. Their puns may be questionable, but their energy is undeniable.

Whether it’s karaoke or telling embarrassing stories, they thrive on making others laugh.

6. The foodie

For them, the party is all about the food. You’ll find them hovering around the buffet, giving a detailed review of each dish, and taking a plate home for the kids. They know the menu better than the caterer.

7. The one who can’t handle their drinks

This is the colleague who goes a little too hard on the free drinks and starts oversharing or attempting to dance after one too many glasses of wine.

They’re either the funniest person at the party or the one everyone is helping to get a cab home.

8. The gossip queen/king

They see the party as an opportunity to gather material for Monday morning gossip.

You’ll catch them whispering in corners, keeping tabs on who arrived late, who left early, and who got a little too friendly by the punch bowl.

9. The dance floor warrior

They’re the first and last person on the dance floor, busting moves that range from impressive to downright cringe-worthy.

Their enthusiasm is unmatched, and they’ll pull anyone onto the floor with them.

10. The secret singer

You’ve never heard this person utter more than two words at work, but give them a microphone, and they’ll belt out a karaoke ballad like it’s their world tour.