5 notorious habits of Nairobi landlords every tenant knows too well

Living in Nairobi is a wholesome experience, and there’s always something happening in the city. But if you’ve ever had to rent a house in the capital, then you know one thing for sure: Nairobi landlords are a unique breed.



From mysteriously vanishing when repairs are due to treating your deposit like a long-lost loan, their habits have become infamous in tenant circles.



Let’s unpack some of the most notorious landlord behaviours that have turned into urban folklore.

1. Utarudishiwa deposit and other short stories

Tenants who have had their deposit fully refunded with no deductions, no excuses, and no chasing involved can barely fill a five-metre squared room.



The deposit is less of a refundable safeguard and more of a goodbye gift to the landlord. Even when you leave the house in perfect condition — scrubbed walls, intact sockets, and a sparkling kitchen — the story is almost always the same: "We’ll refund you after one month,” or worse, silence.



Weeks turn into months, and eventually, you realise your deposit has joined the long list of “money you’ll never see again.” Landlords often justify withholding the deposit with vague reasons like "wear and tear" or mysterious repairs no one can verify.



It’s a cycle that leaves many renters feeling short-changed and powerless.

2. Blaming tenants for structural issues like wall cracks

If a crack appears on your wall, even in a 30-year-old building with clear signs of age, Nairobi landlords will often look at you like you brought down a section of the Great Wall of China.



Tenants are frequently accused of mishandling the property when structural issues arise — whether it’s a leaking roof, broken piping, or cracked tiles. Never mind that some of these buildings are decades old and have had minimal maintenance.

The default reaction is to shift blame onto the current tenant. And heaven orbid you call an expert to inspect the issue — suddenly. It’s a case of dodging responsibility, often leaving tenants to foot bills for damages they didn’t cause.

3. Ghosting during repairs

It starts with a polite phone call or text: “Hello, there’s a leakage in the ceiling…” The landlord responds with “Nimetuma fundi kesho.” Then nothing. Days pass. Weeks. You follow up — blue ticks. You call — no response.



You try again — phone switched off. Nairobi landlords have a notorious habit of disappearing when repair requests come in. Essential issues like plumbing leaks, faulty wiring, and broken fixtures are often ignored, even after repeated reminders.



Tenants often resort to self-funding urgent repairs or living in uncomfortable conditions for months.

4. Service charges for non-existent services

One of the most mind-boggling realities of renting in Nairobi is the monthly service charge. In theory, this fee is supposed to cover communal cleaning, garbage collection, security, water tanks, and sometimes even landscaping.



Tenants often wonder what exactly these charges go towards, especially when confronted by overflowing bins, malfunctioning lights, and neglected corridors.



Asking for an itemised breakdown of the service charge is a near-insult — the response is usually vague or defensive.

5. Rationing utilities like water

Nothing screams Nairobi housing struggle like going for three days without water and the landlord is “handling the issue.” In many residential flats, water rationing is part of life — even in buildings that claim to have boreholes or reliable supply.



Landlords often restrict the flow of water to save on costs, without informing tenants. You’ll find taps running dry by mid-morning, or worse, water being locked altogether without notice.



Attempts to raise the issue are met with excuses about “Nairobi Water,” or promises that rarely materialise. Meanwhile, tenants are left buying jerricans, hiring water bowsers, and stretching every drop like it’s liquid gold.

Conclusion