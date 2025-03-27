5 smart ways Kenyans are beating fraudsters at their own game

Scammers have become more sophisticated, using all kinds of tricks to steal money and personal details from unsuspecting victims.



They call, text, or email pretending to be from banks, mobile service providers, or government agencies, using pressure tactics to make people act fast before realising it's a scam.

But Kenyans are catching on. Instead of falling for their tricks, many people are now turning the tables—wasting scammers' time and leaving them frustrated.



After all, the longer a scammer spends on the phone with you, the less time they have to target someone else. Here are five hilarious ways Kenyans are taking scammers on endless loops and making them regret getting into fraud.

The endless loop

One of the simplest yet most frustrating tricks is pretending you can’t hear them. When you pick up the call, keep saying “Hello? Hello?” as if the connection is poor.



Let the scammer speak, then suddenly interrupt with, “Wait, what? I can’t hear you. Say that again?” Repeat this process over and over.

For extra effect, pretend to hear them for a few seconds, respond briefly, then suddenly act like the connection is lost again.



The scammer will waste time trying to get through, growing more irritated with each failed attempt. Eventually, they will either give up or lose patience, making this a perfect way to waste their time.

The noise tactic

Scammers rely on clear communication to manipulate their victims, so why not make it impossible for them to focus? As soon as you answer, create chaos in the background.



You can turn on loud music, play random YouTube sound effects, or even make strange noises yourself. If the scammer asks you to lower the volume, act confused and say, “What? I can’t hear you! Hello?!”

For extra fun, pretend you’re in a noisy place. Tell them you’re at a concert, a construction site, or a dog shelter.



If they insist you move somewhere quieter, respond with “Hold on, let me find a quiet place”—then continue making noise as if you’re still in the same chaotic location. The longer they stay on the call, the more frustrated they’ll become.

The overly curious victim

Scammers like to work fast, so one of the best ways to slow them down is by asking an endless number of questions. If they claim to be calling from your bank, start interrogating them:

If they say you’ve won money, act excited but keep asking pointless questions. “How much exactly? Can I get it in cash? Do you accept payment in NHIF? Will you deliver it personally?”



If they demand your details, say you’ll only provide them after they answer every single one of your questions. Keep them going in circles until they give up.

The clueless act

Another great trick is pretending to be completely clueless. No matter how simple their instructions are, act like you don’t understand anything. If they ask you to enter a code on your phone, respond with:

“What’s a phone?”

“Where do I type?"

“Does this work on my katululu?”

If they ask for your ID number, pretend you don’t know what an ID is. Ask them to explain in the most basic way possible. Every time they try to move forward, interrupt with “Sorry, I still don’t get it. Can you repeat that?”



By dragging the conversation, you waste their time and make them regret calling you.

The fake identity game

If a scammer wants your personal details, give them completely ridiculous information. Introduce yourself with a name like Sir Wellington McPickles or Mugabe Junior Omondi.



If they ask for your ID number, give them something absurd like 12345678 and insist it’s real.