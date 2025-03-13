7 interesting facts about zebras similar to human beings

Zebras are among the most fascinating animals in the wild, often admired for their striking black-and-white stripes. Beyond their appearance, zebras exhibit several traits that are surprisingly similar to human beings.



Here are some of the ways zebras and humans share common characteristics.

1. Zebra’s stripes are unique like fingerprints

Just like human fingerprints, no two zebras have the same stripe pattern. These patterns help zebras recognise each other, much like how fingerprints distinguish humans from one another.

2. Strong social bonds

Zebras are highly social animals, living in close-knit family groups. They form strong relationships with other zebras, just as humans do with family and friends. They rely on social structures for safety, companionship, and survival.

READ ALSO: Hero behind rescued zebra foal whose mother died of postpartum complications

3. Communication and expression

Zebras have a complex system of communication, using at least six distinct vocalisations, from snorts of contentment to warning cries.



They also communicate through facial expressions, body language, and ear movements. Like humans, they use different sounds and gestures to signal danger, express emotions, or call out to their young.

4. Zebras can sleep standing up

Like horses, zebras can lock their knee joints to rest while standing, allowing them to quickly escape predators if needed.



However, for deeper sleep, they lie down, much like how humans need different sleep postures for different levels of rest.

5. Three zebra species exist

There are three species of zebras: the plains zebra, mountain zebra, and Grévy’s zebra. Grévy’s zebras are the largest, while mountain zebras are the smallest.



This diversity among zebras is similar to the variations found in human populations across different regions.

READ ALSO: Strange behaviour elephants exhibit before dying

6. Emotional intelligence

Studies suggest that zebras experience a range of emotions, including stress, excitement, and affection. They form deep emotional connections with their group members and can display signs of grief when a companion is lost—similar to human mourning.

7. Hierarchy and leadership