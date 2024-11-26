9 countries with dress code laws tourists must follow

When travelling, packing the right clothes isn’t just about style or weather—it’s also about respecting local customs and laws. Some countries enforce strict dress codes rooted in cultural, religious, or political traditions. Wearing the wrong outfit can lead to fines, refusal of entry to certain sites, or even legal trouble. Here’s a guide to countries with notable dress code restrictions and how to pack smart for your trip.

1. Saudi Arabia: Modesty is key

In Saudi Arabia, conservative clothing is a legal and cultural expectation.



Women must wear an abaya (a loose-fitting, full-length robe) in public, and it’s advisable to carry a scarf to cover the head, especially when visiting religious sites. Men should avoid wearing shorts or sleeveless shirts.

2. Iran: Mandatory hijabs for women

In Iran, women are legally required to wear a headscarf and loose-fitting clothing that covers their arms and legs. Men should also dress modestly, avoiding sleeveless tops or shorts.

3. Maldives: Cover up outside resorts

While the Maldives is known for its luxurious beach resorts, modest dress is expected in local islands and public areas. Bikinis are allowed only in resort areas or designated “bikini beaches.” Always carry a sarong or cover-up when exploring local markets or mosques.

4. India: Cultural sensitivities vary by region

In India, dressing modestly is essential, particularly when visiting temples or rural areas. Women should avoid revealing clothing such as tank tops or short skirts.



A lightweight scarf can be useful for covering your head or shoulders during temple visits.

5. Vatican City: No shorts or bare shoulders

Visitors to St. Peter’s Basilica or the Sistine Chapel must adhere to a strict dress code. Both men and women should wear clothing that covers their shoulders and knees. Failure to comply can result in being turned away at the entrance.

6. Thailand: Appropriate attire for temples

In Thailand, visitors to temples (wats) must cover their shoulders and knees. Avoid wearing sleeveless tops, shorts, or tight clothing. Many tourist sites offer shawls or sarongs for rent if you’re not dressed appropriately.

7. North Korea: Uniform respect

North Korea has unusual clothing rules aimed at maintaining national decorum. Tourists should avoid wearing jeans, as they are seen as a symbol of Western culture.



Additionally, avoid clothing with logos or slogans that could be deemed disrespectful.

8. United Arab Emirates (UAE): Modesty in public areas

While Dubai and Abu Dhabi are more liberal compared to other Middle Eastern countries, modest dress is still expected in public.



Women should avoid revealing outfits, and men should refrain from wearing tank tops or shorts in malls or government buildings. Swimwear is acceptable at beaches and pools.

9. Sudan: Strict rules for women