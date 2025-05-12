Akorino history: Origin, beliefs, number of followers & significance of turbans

The Akorino, also known as the Arathi, form one of Kenya’s most distinct religious communities. Often mistaken for an ethnic group, they are in fact a spiritual movement that blends Christian faith with African traditions.

With more than two million followers spread across Rift Valley, Eastern, Central, Nyanza and Nairobi, the Akorino have become an unmistakable part of Kenya’s religious and cultural landscape.

Their growing visibility — from city streets to fashion runways — has made even top political class take note. But behind the white turban lies a rich history of resistance, resilience and identity.

Origins of the Akorino religious movement

The Akorino faith traces its roots back to the 1920s and 1930s, during British colonial rule in Kenya.

At the time, many Africans felt spiritually alienated by Western missionary teachings, which often dismissed African cultures as primitive.

In response, a group of spiritual leaders inspired by the holyspirit sparked a revival movement centred on African identity and biblical truth — giving birth to the Arathi, or “prophets”.

Emerging mainly among Kikuyu communities in Central Kenya, this revival rejected both colonial Christianity and traditional spiritism.

The name Akorino is believed to have emerged during prayer sessions where early followers spoke in tongues — with the word "akorino" frequently uttered as a spiritual utterance. From these beginnings, a new African-initiated church took shape.

The white turban, adopted early on, served as a symbol of divine allegiance and spiritual separation from the world.

Like the biblical Nazarites, who took vows of purity, the Akorino embraced a disciplined life, using scriptures to guide their journey.

The story of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego — whose turbans were not burnt in the fiery furnace — inspired their belief in divine protection and obedience.

Religious and Cultural Significance of the Turban

For the Akorino, the turban is far more than just religious headwear. It is a sacred expression of holiness, humility, and submission to God.

The practice draws directly from biblical examples — from Levitical priests in the Old Testament, who wore head coverings while performing sacred duties, to the Nazarite vow which called for visible markers of consecration.

Wearing the turban is viewed as a daily declaration of faith. It reminds the wearer — and those around them — of their commitment to righteousness, spiritual discipline, and moral uprightness.

It is also a rejection of vanity and worldliness, urging believers to walk a different path.

Gender and the turban

The Akorino turban is also deeply gendered in form and function. For men, the turban is typically larger and wrapped more prominently, signifying spiritual leadership and visibility in public worship.

For women, the wrapping tends to be more modest, often resembling a headscarf that complements their attire and respects cultural expectations of femininity.

This difference not only reflects traditional gender roles but also affirms the unique religious duties assigned to each. Women, for example, often lead in song and prayer, while men take up pastoral and prophetic roles.

Colonial and post-independence challenges

During the colonial era, the Akorino faced widespread persecution. Their refusal to conform to colonial religious practices — including the rejection of Western clergy — led to their branding as “rebels” or “subversives.”

The turban itself became a target, symbolising defiance against modernity and foreign influence.

Even after independence in 1963, the Akorino continued to suffer from stigma and segregation. Many were denied access to education, employment, or public services — simply because of their dressing or beliefs.

Modern Akorino: Turban in today’s Kenya

Today, a new generation of Akorino youth is reclaiming their identity with pride. On social media, they challenge outdated stereotypes by blending tradition with modern aesthetics.

Platforms like Instagram and TikTok feature Akorino models, influencers, and creatives showcasing their turbans in stylish and innovative ways.

Notable public figures such as model and entrepreneur Pesh Kenya, and World Bank Executive David Wachira have brought the Akorino image to the mainstream, proving that faith and fashion can co-exist.

Misconceptions and the need for representation

Despite their visibility, the Akorino are often misunderstood. Stereotypes persist — portraying them as overly conservative, cult-like, or uneducated.

This has led to ongoing stigma, particularly in urban settings and professional spaces.

But as Kenya becomes more diverse and inclusive, there is growing recognition of the need to respect religious expression.