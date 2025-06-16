Gym buddies: Best pre-workout meals for energy and performance

What you eat before a workout can have a huge impact on how well you perform, how long you last, and how quickly you recover.

Skipping meals or eating the wrong types of food before exercising can lead to fatigue, dizziness, poor concentration, and even muscle loss.

A good pre-workout meal helps you stay energised, boosts your endurance, and reduces the risk of muscle damage.

The nutrients you need

The main purpose of a pre-workout meal is to give your body energy, and this largely comes from carbohydrates.

Carbs are stored in your muscles and liver as glycogen, which your body taps into during exercise. Including protein in your meal is also important, as it helps reduce muscle breakdown during the workout and supports recovery.

A small amount of healthy fat may also be helpful, particularly if you're doing a long-duration workout like distance running, but too much fat can slow digestion and make you feel sluggish.

Timing is everything

Timing your meal is just as important. If you’re eating two to three hours before your workout, go for a well-rounded meal with carbs, protein, and some healthy fat.

But if you're eating closer to your session about 30 to 60 minutes beforehand opt for something lighter that’s easy to digest, with quick-release carbs and a little protein.

Meals to eat 2–3 hours before your workout

Some good examples of pre-workout meals eaten two to three hours before exercise include grilled chicken with brown rice and vegetables, whole grain pasta with lean beef and tomato sauce, or baked sweet potatoes with black beans and avocado.

These meals provide slow-digesting carbohydrates for sustained energy and a good amount of protein to support your muscles.

Oats with low-fat milk, banana slices, and a bit of peanut butter are also a great option, especially if you work out in the morning.

Snacks to eat 30–60 minutes before your workout

If you’re eating closer to your workout say, within an hour keep it simple. Go for light snacks that are high in carbs but low in fat and fibre, as these are easier to digest.

A banana with a tablespoon of peanut butter is a quick, effective combo, as is Greek yoghurt with honey and berries.

You could also have a slice of whole grain bread with an egg or a smoothie made with banana, oats, and a scoop of protein powder. These snacks give you a fast energy boost without weighing you down.

Foods to avoid before working out

While it’s important to know what to eat, it’s just as crucial to know what to avoid. Stay away from high-fat foods like fried snacks or too much cheese, as these take longer to digest and can leave you feeling bloated or sluggish.

High-fibre foods like beans and some vegetables may cause gas or discomfort during workouts. You should also avoid sugary snacks and fizzy drinks, which can give you a quick energy spike followed by a crash.

Lastly, avoid large meals too close to your workout, they’ll sit in your stomach and make you feel heavy or nauseous.

Don’t forget to hydrate

Hydration plays a key role in workout performance too. Even mild dehydration can make your workout feel more difficult and reduce your endurance.

Aim to drink around 500ml of water two to three hours before exercising, and about 250ml again 20 to 30 minutes before you start.